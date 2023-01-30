Think before throwing out junk from your home: It may be valuable

By Michael Hoffman

Japan sits on buried treasure worth 4.3 trillion yen. Its name is Junk.

Think of the nation as a six-mat room. It’s a tight squeeze but that’s the nature of microcosm. Living in the room is a certain “Tsutomu Kawasaki,” as Spa (Jan 24-31) pseudonymously calls him. Keeping him company is his collection. Of what? This, that, whatever: 7,000 CDs, 1,000 LPs and DVDs, numerous posters, countless manga – and guitars, at least two. A tight but convivial fit. Harmony reigns.

Kawasaki grows up, enters his prime, marries, moves away, has a child. The family residence is a 3LDK – three rooms plus combined living room-dining room-kitchen. That’s one room for the couple, one for the child, and one for the collection. The child gets older, life expands in other ways, the third room becomes necessary and the relics of vanished adolescence something of a nuisance. At least the wife and child think so. Kawasaki himself feels differently. Call it junk if you like, he says, but he’s attached to it, it’s part of him, trashing it would be like amputating a limb – an irrational but quite human feeling. Attachments irrational in terms of utility offer satisfactions that reason knows nothing of.

He is prevailed upon at last, and a new pastime emerges: flea marketing. What a discovery! You can actually sell this stuff.! Especially with the rise of online flea markets like Japan’s leading one, Mercari. They’ll buy anything, knowing they can sell anything. Prices vary – wildly. What determines value? Demand, obviously; but what determines demand? Age? Rarity? It's a mystery. Old fan magazines featuring 1970s singer-actresses like Momoe Yamaguchi and Junko Sakurada may fetch 5,000 yen each. Others do less well – 10 for 100 yen, say. If you happen to have – as Kawasaki does – an autographed copy of “Brian Wilson Presents Smile,” an LP written originally by Wilson for the Beach Boys in 1967, unreleased until 2004 – well then, that’s 10,000 yen in the bank. It all adds up. Spa doesn’t give us the figure but does mention, in addition to the odds and ends, 800,000 yen for a 1997 Martin guitar, purchased new in 1997 for 1.2 million yen. In short: though his salary is small, his bank balance is currently swollen beyond anything he’d thought possible.

Mercari’s estimate of what all the hoarded junk in Japan is ¥4.3 trillion. It averages out to 345,000 yen per household. What lies buried in yours?

There’s nothing, it seems, however outwardly useless or unpicturesque, that somebody somewhere wouldn’t give money for: old records, old posters, old trading cards (Pokemon, baseball, hanafuda, kabafuda), old computer games, old computers, old clothes, “junk gadgets” – the list goes on. Trading is easier than ever, flea market smart phone apps paving the way. Antique smart phones are another popular item. More so are the pre-smart phone phones styled “Galapagos,” meaning uniquely Japanese in their features.

We see emerging here a clear division of the human race into two types: those who are excited by this kind of thing, and those who are not. The latter find the former hard to fathom. What’s the attraction? Sometimes it’s purely practical: buying cheap now what you figure you can sell dear later. The old gadgets can be dissected for parts, the records enjoyed as music. That anyone can understand. Clearly, though, there’s more to it than that. It all points back to a basic question: Why do we hoard in the first place? – books we no longer read, games we no longer play, music we no longer listen to, clothes we wouldn’t dream of wearing again even if they did fit us, which more often than not they don’t?

It’s all part of the world we build for ourselves over the years. Spa doesn’t say whether Kawasaki felt a pang of loss or regret as he unloaded his past on indifferent but paying customers, or whether he does now that he’s shed it – to march the more boldly into the future, it may be. We wish him luck.

