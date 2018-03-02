Trees? We don't need trees, say Nakano park planners

Tokyo's Nakano Ward is home to a pleasant spread of greenery known to the locals as "Heiwa no Mori Koen" (Peace forest park). Or would we be premature to say "was home?"

According to Weekly Playboy (Feb 12), at 7 a.m. on Jan 9, workmen began and their equipment appeared outside the park, where they were met by several dozen local residents bearing placards reading "Don't cut down the trees!" and "Protect the forest!"

"Stated simply, under the pretext of the Olympics, which will only be held for a few weeks, major construction work that's completely unnecessary for the park has been slated," said Nobuhiro Iwamura, member of the protest group. "We absolutely won't stand for it."

Nakano Ward explains the plans for the park on its home page, invoking the Olympics and Paralympics as "an opportunity to elevate healthy activity and sports" by expanding the facilities at Heiwa no Mori Park.

Unfortunately this will be conducted at an already inflated budget of 10 billion yen. Even more infuriating, of the approximately 25,000 trees and shrubs in the park, some two-thirds, or 17,814, are destined to fall victim to the woodsman's axe.

The plan initially came to light in March 2015, when Nakano Mayor Daisuke Tanaka announced a gymnasium and ground for track and field sports would be erected in the park, eventually taking up 30% of its total area.

It took the residents three months to organize their protest group. They soon spotted numerous inconsistencies, such as the running track with a planned circumference of 300 meters -- 100 meters short of the standard used for world competition. When this inconsistency was pointed out, the planners replied, "Well, it can still be used for middle school teams." To which the opposition group said, "Aha! But of 11 public middle schools in our ward, only three have track and field clubs."

Likewise for plans to expand the park's baseball ground. When it was learned that a building would be erected on what was supposed to be new ground allocated for baseball, the aforementioned Iwamura stated, "That's not because the baseball field was too small -- it's because they wanted to build something else on it. They were lying from the get-go!"

After doing more digging, the protest group also found other inconsistencies not involving the park, but exposing a similar devious method -- such as plans to "renovate" the aging Sun Plaza complex on the north side of JR Nakano Station.

"The gymnasium to be built in Heiwa no Mori park was originally planned to be located on the grounds of the now-defunct No. 9 primary school," said Iwamura. A ward official explained to Weekly Playboy that there had initially been three candidates for the gym, and remarked that given the city will be hosting the Olympics in 2020, to take the opportunity to merge indoor and outdoor sports at one location. The planning document submitted to the ward assembly, however, does not apparently go into details about the decision-making process.

Citing one example of the ward's insensitive and heavy-handed urban planning after the next, Weekly Playboy's investigative reporter (no byline is provided) has done readers and the public a real service. The question remains, however, if Iwamura and his group can harness legal maneuvers to forestall the plans to ravish nature. He pointed out that while some of the funds for the new facilities were to be supplied from metropolitan Tokyo and the national budget, at least 8 billion yen were to come from taxes paid by Nakano residents. So based on this legitimate argument, the group may get its day in court yet.

