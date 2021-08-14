U.S. a destination of choice for hard-up Japanese sex workers

In Japan, there exists an occupation known as "Broker for Overseas Sex Workers." How do we know this? Because one such individual, identified only as "Mr A," is talking to Spa (Aug 24) about the current rise in demand by his clients.

"More girls who were making a living by Papa-katsu (being supported by an older male patron), or those working in the sex trade, have been going overseas to work," he says. "The U.S. is particularly popular as their destination."

According to a "scout" for sex workers, the trend for women to engage in the world's oldest profession outside of Japan picked up from about four to five years ago, but the coronavirus pandemic has accelerated this trend.

In the case of working in China and other Asian countries, travelers must quarantine for 14 days or longer. But for the U.S., if one can provide evidence of testing negative for a PCR test, entry is easier.

"For the past 20 years prices commanded by sex businesses have been hit by deflation, meaning the girls have to work longer and harder to meet expected quotas, or else face pay cuts," Mr A continues.

Another reason is that compared with customers in Asian countries, those in the U.S. do not place as high a priority on physical attractiveness.

Except for Nevada, prostitution is illegal in other U.S. states, but the brokers have no difficulty arranging for their wards to work in major cities on the eastern and western seaboards, such as New York, Washington and Los Angeles.

Typically an "in call" system is used, where the Johns come to the woman's hotel room. For this to work, the broker makes arrangements with hotel operators.

Depending on the length of the course, from 30 to 120 minutes, the girls' remuneration is said to range from $140 to $200. Beyond the basic roll in the hay, other services are available for an additional outlay.

On a good day, the woman may service between six to 10 men.

Payment is typically made in U.S. greenbacks, but if the amount is large enough, arrangements are made for bank transfers that are paid to the woman after she returns to Japan, with a handling charge 8% to 10% deducted from the principal.

"We even had one gal who was a member of an 'idol group,'" boasts a person identified as "Scout B." "Those with a showbiz background are signed to a special contract, mainly just for a short term. Some girls in the top category have commanded as much as 6 million yen over a single week."

"In about 60% of the cases, the local host sets up the girls with their own customers. Another 30% are regular girls who want to earn money to fund cosmetic surgery procedures."

In terms of appearances, girls with "Chinese-style faces," having noses with a high bridge, are said to be in high demand. "The cutesy Lolita-types aren't popular," B says. Age ranges from 21, the age of consent (but may differ in some U.S. states) to around 35 years. Of course the more youthful her appearance, the fewer the conditions. I've heard even some women in their 50s have signed on."

"This year I was supposed to make my first appearance in an adult video," a 29-year-old woman under the pseudonym of Ryoko tells Spa. "But when it was cancelled, I was recruited to go to the States by a scout I know."

Over a period of 10 days, including regular fees, options, and so on, Ryoko earned 3.2 million yen.

"The owner of the place where I worked was nice to me, and none of the customers were flaky, so the working environment was good," she said.

Not all sex workers are enamored of the U.S., however. Former soapland masseuse Yuka, age 30, has been selling spring abroad for five years.

"I've worked in Macau, Dubai and Australia, but I won't be going back to the U.S. again," she relates. "It's a long trip, and there's a higher risk of getting arrested. As far as the money's concerned, there's not a big difference from the other places."

Yuka, age 26, found out the hard way about running afoul of U.S. law. Just before boarding her flight back to Japan, she was taken aside by the authorities on suspicion of working while on a tourist visa. Foolishly she had $40,000 in cash stashed in her baggage, which was confiscated. After undergoing interrogation at the airport for three days, she was given the choice of being arrested or taking a plea bargain. She opted for the latter.

