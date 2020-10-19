Newsletter Signup Register / Login

Here
and
Now

kuchikomi

Use of smartphones wasting more kids' time, wrecking their brains, says doctor

0 Comments
TOKYO

"Of course information technology (IT) is important. But at the same time there are negative aspects and it's important to strike a balance." 

Writing in Shukan Shincho (Oct 29) Dr Susumu Higuchi notes that the education ministry last summer issued an advisory that junior high school students would be permitted to carry their smartphones to school. 

Higuchi, who heads the Kurihama Medical and Addiction Center in Kanagawa Prefecture, concedes that their having a phone is helpful for parents to know their children's whereabouts. But he's got a problem with the ministry's action because the potential demerits of phone use were not touched upon. 

Children's addiction to the internet has been a growing problem, with implications for their physical health and social behavior. For those severely affected, a natural return is unlikely, making some form of intervention necessary. 

In 2011 Higuchi's facility, located in Yokosuka City, became the first of its kind in Japan to treat internet dependence on an outpatient basis. 

Although originally established to treat people for alcoholism, about 1,500 patients a year receive treatment for internet addition, making it the largest facility of its kind in the country. 

The center was moved to begin treating internet addiction after a survey by the health ministry in 2008 estimated that Japan had  some 2.75 addicts -- roughly equivalent to the population of Osaka. 

Most surprising, Higuchi writes, is that about 70% of patients were minors, with half in middle and high school and the remaining half in primary school -- with a few as young as 2nd grade. 

Many of the minors used their smartphones to play online games late into the night, virtually reversing their nights and days. In many cases, medical intervention was requested by parents after their child flew into a rage after confiscating the phone or attempting to limit its use. Some children used their parents' credit card to order games or pay for updates. In one extreme case, in six months the charges came to 2 million yen. 

A 2017 survey by the health ministry found that smartphone dependence been growing, with 12.5% of middle school and 16.0% of high school students found to be addicted -- a 1.8-fold increase over the survey of five years earlier. Those suffering from addition might show symptoms of sleep deprivation, insecurity and falling grades at school. Lack of physical activity can even lead to a decrease in bone density. 

Research of addicted gamers indicates that functioning in the brain's  frontal lobe -- the section responsible for controlling reason and logic -- will decline. Such young people have been found to have a lower than average volume of gray matter in their frontal lobes than other children of the same age. Numerous studies have showed this condition can impact on the limbic system, which controls desire and emotions, and makes it more difficult for such children to be dealt with using normal disciplinary measures at home or in school. 

At the camp conducted at Higuchi's facility, children who go for counseling spend 8 nights and 9 days completely disengaged from the internet, climbing the local hills, fishing or looking at the stars at night. Admission to the hospital -- reserved for patients believed to most susceptible to a relapse into their former habits -- generally lasts for two months. 

Ultimately, writes Higuchi, it's important to be proactive. In South Korea, for example, children under 16 are banned from online games between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m. Minors are also banned from entering net cafes during the hours’ from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. 

The sheer growth in numbers makes the situation analogous to trying to holding back a bursting dike. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications found that compared to ownership by 20.5% in the six to 12 year age group in 2014, the figure had nearly doubled to 37.2% by 2019. And about 80% of middle and high school students owned smartphones, which they utilized online an average of 250 minutes (over 4 hours) per day. 

Dr Higuchi is concerned that the dropping of restrictions on carrying smartphones to school may result in more addiction. If the ministry won't lay down the law, can the schools, at least, be enlisted to restrict the kids' use? 

"If more kids have phones, I worry cases of dependence can only get worse. It worries me," Higuchi concludes.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 42, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Exploring Koyasan, Japan’s Most Holy Town

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Aiming For 45 kg: Disordered Eating Recovery In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How Difficult is the JLPT N1 for Japanese People?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #102: Stay Pawsitive With Hissterically Funny Cat Tweets

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Hottest Instagram-Worthy Cafés Reviewed

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using a Japanese Rice Cooker

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Hikes Around Tokyo To Catch Stunning Views Of Autumn Leaves

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Share Your Favorite Memories of Japan on Social Media and Win ¥100,000 in JNTO Travel Vouchers

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For October 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Why Blonde-Haired, Blue-Eyed Sailor Moon Is Neither White Nor Japanese

Savvy Tokyo