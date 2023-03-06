When the new mask guidelines kick in, what should you expect?

On Monday, March 13, the government's COVID-19 task force's recommendations on easing mask-wearing guidelines will go into effect.

The recommended changes, however, are incremental at best and some people might not notice any changes at all, particularly for workers and visitors at medical institutions and elderly care facilities, rush hour commuters on trains and buses and on some other forms of public transportation.

The government's revised guidelines continue to state that mask-wearing is effective in protecting people at high risk of serious illness.

In an article titled "Can we say 'sayonara, masuku?'" Weekly Playboy (March 27) presented the results of its survey on post March 13 mask wearing, based on responses from 400 male salaried workers. Many of the subjects are employed at airlines, department stores, hotels, schools and parcel delivery firms, among others.

To the first question, "Do you plan to remove your mask from March 13?" 11% percent of respondents said they have already removed their masks; 36% replied they first consider the situation but have many cases in which they remove their masks; 31% said they are willing to remove their masks but have few opportunities to do so; and 22% said they will continue wearing their masks. Broken down by age groups, only slight differences were observed in responses from men in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s, but nothing really stood out.

While out-of-doors, however, 78% said they will remove their masks in most cases, with 23.25% saying they will definitely do so and the remaining 54.75% removing their masks when the situation warrants it.

While on the job, a majority of respondents said they will remove masks while seated at their desks or during meetings, but 52.75% said they will continue to wear masks when calling on corporate clients. Similar majorities who expect to continue mask wearing were voiced while commuting (63%), on planes (59%) and in taxis (54.75%). The percentages fall, however, when shopping at mega-marts (47.5%), at hotel buffets (33%) and when at the self-serve drink bars at family restaurants (34%).

The survey also considered mask wearing vis-a-vis encounters with the opposite sex. In response to the question "When meeting a female for the first time, will you remove your mask?" 14.28% of respondents said they would, and 50.74% said they would first consider the situation but would be willing to remove them. Prospects of starting off the relationship on the right foot notwithstanding, the remaining 34.98% were dead set against it.

"When meeting up, if a guy's not wearing a mask a gal might be turned off on the spot, and it might be difficult for him to recover from that point," was how Saki Ito, head of "Matching Up" media, explained it to Weekly Playboy. "Things will go better if he plays it by ear up to the time they start a meal. He can remove the mask when he senses the timing is right to break the ice."

Meanwhile, Flash (March 21) approached 70 companies and organizations about their mask policies. Of 56 respondents, only eight gave detailed replies. The Tokyo Metro, for instance, said it will broadcast announcements on their trains. The Ueno Zoo requests visitors' cooperation to continue wearing masks, particularly at crowded periods.

Fifteen firms, including JAL, 7-Eleven, FamilyMart, Lawson, McDonalds, MOS Burger, Gusto, Sushiro and the APA Hotel Group said they would leave the decision to wear or not up to individual customers. Twenty-three companies and organizations, including the JR railway group members and most major private railways in the Tokyo area, said they would "wait for the new guidelines and comply accordingly."

