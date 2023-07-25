Who has first claim to the priority seats on public transport?

Japan's first "Silver Seats" for the elderly, expectant mothers, the handicapped, etc, were introduced by the now-defunct Japan National Railways (JNR) on September 15, 1973 (a national holiday now known as Respect for the Aged Day).

First to implement them were rapid trains on the Chuo Line in Tokyo and on certain JNR lines in Osaka. Around the same time, private railways also began successive introductions of priority seats under various names.

Writing in his weekly "Tenka no Boron" (Unscrupulous ideas) column in Yukan Fuji (July 20), veteran magazine editor Kazuyoshi Hanada considers the proper utilization of these priority seats.

Hanada's age is relevant to this discussion, since he was born in September 1942 -- making him nearly 81 years old. He nonetheless is still active in the publishing field, putting out a conservative monthly magazine called Hanada.

Hanada faces a 45-minute commute to his office in Jimbocho, Chiyoda Ward, aboard the Denentoshi Line and Tokyo Metro Hanzomon line.

Hanada was inspired to take up the current topic after seeing a headline in the Asahi Shimbun newspaper that read, "Is it wrong to sit in an unoccupied priority seat?"

The debate was initially kindled by Georgia's ambassador to Japan, Teimuraz Lezhava, who tweeted, "It's regrettable that people should use such seats."

Ambassador Lezhava's tweet generated a lot of comments, including many negative ones, and in response, the ambassador posted, "I received a warning about sitting in the priority seat. I say this: Let's stop unnecessary pressure without reason, as it leads to a society that is difficult to live in.

"There is nothing wrong with sitting in an empty seat," he explained, insisting, "What is important is the spirit of taking the initiative to give up [the seat] when someone in need comes along. My wife has never had to give up her priority seat when she was pregnant or with an infant. So I don't understand why I, who am not bothering anyone by sitting in the priority seat, should be warned.

He added, "I don't think it's right to impose strange social rules and inorganic ideas on people who are unable to pay attention to others, which is the 'natural' thing for human beings."

Hanada then refers to a recent internet survey conducted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. The survey, which questioned 985 individuals aged 20 and over, asked if they habitually give up their seats to a person who appears more deserving. To this, 57.7% said they often offer their seats, and 23.9% said they do it at least occasionally, for a total of around 80%.

From observations during his daily commute, however, Hanada believes these responses do not reflect reality.

"Three young people were occupying the priority seats," Hanada recollects. "I stood in front of them, reading a book. Beside me was an older gentleman who, from the way he weaved and staggered, appeared to have consumed quite a bit of alcohol. He was so inebriated he clung to the strap with both hands."

The three youths poked at their smartphones or dozed in turn, completely oblivious to Hanada and the inebriated elderly gentleman.

Then suddenly, the gentleman made a choking noise upon which he regurgitated an impressive volume of vomit. Of course the three youths were in the line of fire, so to speak.

"The scene struck me as so funny, I had to restrain myself from laughing out loud," Hanada wrote.

"If the youngsters had cursed at the elderly man or attacked him, I might have felt the need to intervene in his defense; but when the three merely stood up and disembarked from the train at the next station, I gave a sigh of relief.

"Basically I had to accept that it was none of my business," Hanada reflects. ”Although actually I have another suggestion in mind." He concludes the column by inexplicably leaving the suggestion unsaid.

© Japan Today