Why are so many young Japanese giving up hope on raising a family?

According to 60-cycle of the Asian zodiac, 2026 will be Hinoeuma, the Year of the Fire Horse. Not just any horse year, but one that is said to be particularly inauspicious for females to be born.

Based on a superstition dating back to pre-modern times, a woman born in a Fire Horse is supposedly jinxed and may cause the premature death of the man she weds.

As evidence that at least some Japanese were still taking this Edo-era balderdash seriously as late as 1966 -- the previous Fire Horse year -- the number of births declined from 1.82 million in 1965 to 1.36 million in 1966 -- a 25% drop. Then in 1967 the number of births rebounded to 1.94 million.

As Japan's birthrate has been in decline irrespective of the Asian zodiac, will next year's jinx even matter? Weekly Playboy (May 5) conducted a survey of 600 adult males and females (200 each in the 20-24, 25-29 and 30-34 age brackets) to inquire about their desire to have children. Of the respondents, 36.7% said they did not, and another 17.2% said probably not. These 53.9% were then asked the rationale for their response. Economic factors (lack of money) were cited by 16.1%, reasons other than money were named by 19.5% and both were cited by the remaining 64.4%.

With multiple reasons given, 121 respondents said their present income was low; 77 said they did not expect their income to increase to a level where they could raise a family; and 47 cited low savings and assets.

In a separate survey conducted last February, a research group at Nihon University reviewed the status of poverty among Japanese between the age of 15 to 39 years. The responses essentially confirmed Weekly Playboy's findings, with 52% replying that they did not have, nor did they wish, to have children.

"In the survey, even young people with relatively high annual income of above 5 million yen, about 40% replied that they did not want children," said Professor Kaori Suetomi of Nihon University, whose group conducted the survey. "From this it can be concluded that the desire not to have offspring has even permeated a high percentage of young people with income above certain level."

Other than reasons related specifically to money, the respondents to Weekly Playboy's survey gave the following reasons for not desiring offspring. In declining order, they included:

Don't like children, no interest in having children (87 responses) Don't have confidence in ability to raise a child in a humane manner (78) No interest in marriage (75) No interest in romantic love (71) Having children would deprive me of time and freedom (54) Have no hope in Japan's future and feel sorry for children born in the future (45) My partner does not want children (32) More people are deciding not to have children (24) For health-related reasons (17) Cannot expect support from parents or family (11)

"Young Japanese tend to be cautious and more risk-averse compared to those in other countries, so I think they are anxious about whether they will really be able to raise their children happily," Nichidai's Suetomi observes. "In reality, there are many enjoyable aspects to raising children, but since the correct ways to raise children are not widely known, the difficult aspects tend to stand out, which is why so many people are hesitant to have children."

Suetomi also acknowledges that young people in Japan are prone to "time poverty," where they are short on time to do much else except work.

"When you're young, you tend to work long hours because you want to advance in your career, which means you have less time to spend on yourself," she says. "This means that you don't have time to meet the opposite sex, date, get married, or have children."

Yet another negative factor impacting the birth rate is the government's budgetary prioritization in favor of older people.

"I think that people who grew up with the Liberal Democratic Party in power for such a long time have a strong sense of dissatisfaction that too much money is being spent on welfare for seniors," Suetomi remarked. "In fact, about 90 trillion yen of government funds are currently spent annually on measures for the elderly, while only about 10 trillion yen go to childcare support."

Is there any hope, then, that the current dismal situation can be rectified?

"Even among young people who say they don't want to have children now, there are probably many who would like to have children if reforms in working style progress, such as reducing long working hours and promotion of maternity and childcare leave," Suetomi suggests. "What's more, many young people who are employed at regular jobs worry that having children will somehow negatively affect their disposable income or their advancement at work.

"In addition to more financial support from the government, there's a need to promote reforms at the workplace," Suetomi concludes.

