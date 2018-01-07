Will foreign car brands move in while domestic producers squabble with the bureaucrats?

"From last year's Tokyo Motor Show, not only was it clear that the world's auto manufacturers are placing far more emphasis on the China market than Japan's, but going around to the exhibits of Japan's domestic producers, it would seem that they have also given up on their own market as well."

With these words, a motoring journalist gives his impressions on the current state of auto making in Japan to Shukan Jitsuwa (Jan 25).

The gloom that descended on last autumn's show was enough for some observers to consider the possibility that 2018 will be looked back upon as the year when Japan's automakers began their abandonment of domestic production.

The aforementioned journalist continued: "Revelations came out last year that Subaru cars been extremely slow to take action toward revision of the law to be applied to automakers regarding development of new vehicles. In the domestic car market, where new registrations of minicars nearly match full-sized vehicles, the automakers are getting to the point where they no longer feel manufacturing can be profitable.

"Last October, Honda announced its plans to shut down its assembly plant in Sayama City, Saitama Prefecture by 2021," he continued. "I've also heard that Nissan, which was earlier caught in violation of regulations regarding inspections, is also engaged in continuous squabbles with the ministry. While the government and private sector obviously need to work together to boost Japan's auto industry, I feel that things are really snarled up."

The current lack of cooperation between domestic auto producers and the ministry is said to be severe.

"I get the impression drivers have become aware of the contradiction that, even if car performance improves, unless speed regulations on the highways are lifted, it will hardly make any difference," the source continued. "And with the growing adoption of electric vehicles or automated driving, changes in auto manufacturing are occurring rapidly in environments that have not previously existed, with IT companies in the U.S. and venture firms in China poised to take the initiative. Japan stands to lose a lot, and yet the parties involved keep fiddling while Rome burns."

In Shukan Jitsuwa's view, the people of Japan will be the ones who bear the burdens for the distortions that are plaguing one of the nation's key industries.

© Japan Today