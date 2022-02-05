Will the pandemic's peak see a fall in demand for 'karaage' cuisine?

The summer of 2019 somehow seems like a long time ago. That was during the waning months of the tapioca bubble tea boom.

It was around that time that a financier correctly predicted to Yukan Fuji that a crash was imminent.

“A surge in businesses selling cheap items that rake in high profits is a characteristic predictor of economic contraction,” the source warned.

Of course, he could not possibly have known that less than six months later, COVID would be spreading rapidly, and wreaking havoc on the economy.

Still, people have to eat, and with the pandemic came a boom in foods prepared for takeout and home delivery. Carrying food home of course avoids dining in places where the virus is easily spread. It also gets purchasers a 2% break from the consumption tax, which is normally 10% for those who eat in.

Many new dishes were developed specifically for this new market, and strategically priced to attract new customers.

Among the most popular foods for both carry out and home delivery in Japan has been chicken, which as a popular source of protein in Japan may be consumed in wide range of dishes from yakitori and Chinese-style chicken with cashews to oyako-don (chicken and egg atop a bowl of rice).

By June 2020, restauranteur Miki Watanabe launched a new venture named Watami Delivery. The new brand offered dishes with catchy names like "The Genius of Deep Frying" and "Barbecue Olive Chicken." Popular TV entertainer Terry Ito was brought in to endorse the new brand.

Watami also adopted an incentive system of delivery fees, which charged 350 yen on orders up to 1,500 yen; 200 yen on orders from 1,500 to 3,000 yen; and free on orders above 3,000 yen.

Despite such incentives, Nikkan Gendai (Feb 5) reports that demand for karaage appears to have peaked. Tokyo Shoko Research (TSR), which performs analysis on its database of 3.9 million businesses, determined that as of September 2021, there were 235 karaage specialty companies in Japan -- an increase of 190 over the 45 in September 2019. This marked Japan's "second karaage boom," the first having come surfaced in 2017-2018.

"A majority of the second boom were other food service businesses that switched to deep fried foods at the start of the pandemic," explained Aika Ogawa of TSR. "The barriers to startups, such as expensive equipment or specialized knowhow, were low," she added. "What's more, the food appeals to a wide range of people, from children to the elderly."

Nikkan Gendai also points out that while this type of food service is an easy line of business to get into, it's also easy to get out of.

With convenience stores and supermarkets also selling chicken and other deep-fried items, the market has become increasingly saturated and inevitably price cutting due to over competition is likely to lead some businesses to beat a hasty retreat.

"Sales of take-out and delivery have been robust during the pandemic," says Ogawa. "But looking at the people who got into this line of product, more than half were self-employed (owner-operator) types who invested between 1 and 5 million yen to start up their businesses. The question arises whether they have the fortitude to stay afloat with a decline in sales."

Ogawa senses that as the pandemic recedes from its peak, demand for deep fried foods is likely see a commensurate decline. In which case survival strategies will be needed.

"If the drop becomes prolonged, it'll be necessary for players in the industry to develop new forms of value added, in a way that leads customers to think, 'That's the only place where I can buy this,'" Ogawa says.

