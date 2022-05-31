Will Tokyo become a modern-day Pompeii?

Geologists are have been pondering the scary prospect of volcanic chain reactions that, over a period of eight years, would effectively make life unlivable in Tokyo.

Mt Fuji's last eruption in the 4th year of Hoei (1707) was spectacular, scarring the mountain's southeastern slope with not one but three new craters, and marking the most violent eruption since inhabitants of the islands began keeping records from ancient times. The emitted smoke and ash of the Hoei eruption wreaked havoc on Tokyo's predecessor Edo and surrounding regions.

Now Flash (June 14) has looked at recent geological activity and come up with a considerably more dire prediction. Shinji Toda, an associate professor at Tohoku University and author of a book on the phenomena of earthquakes that occur consecutively.

Toda concedes that accurately forecasting a large quake occurring directly beneath Japan's capital, however, is exceedingly difficult.

"The metropolitan government foresees a quake set off by movement of the Philippine plate," Toda is quoted as saying. "But it hasn't been possible to survey how much distortion has accumulated up to now. At the very most all they can do is make a vague prediction of a 70% probability within the next 30 years."

Then we have the Tokai region, which saw several destructive quakes occurring in consecutive years, including the Tonankai quake off Wakayama in 1944 (M7.9), the Mikawa quake in Aichi Prefecture (M6.8) in 1945 and the Showa Nankai quake in 1946 (M8.0). But the section of the Tokai where major quakes have originated in the past have not seen any major temblors in the past 170 years.

The geologists are also increasingly concerned about volcanos.

"For 200 years leading up to the Hoei eruption in 1704, Mt Fuji had been dormant," pointed out geophysicist Hiroki Kamata, professor emeritus at Kyoto University. "Up to that time, the mountain had undergone repeated cyclical eruptions every half century or century."

"Mt Fuji is located just north of the area from which the Tokai earthquakes are centered," Kamata remarked. "Actually Mt Fuji was stimulated by the 2011 earthquake, and cracks were opened in the roof of its magma reservoir, putting it on a 'standby condition' for eruption, so to speak."

The aforementioned Toda described a theory among geologists that when the earth's surface is shaken by an earthquake, internal pressure builds up, causing the magma to melt and volatile gases to shoot out. "It's similar to the head of foam that forms when beer is poured," he says.

Noting that "The Japanese archipelago has become destabilized due to the Great East Japan Earthquake of March 11, 2011," Kamata mentions that "Of 111 active volcanos in Japan, 20 have been observed to have been showing new signs of activity. Eruptions have occurred at Mt Hakone in Kanagawa, Mt. Shirane on the Gunma-Tochigi border, Mt Aso in Kyushu and others."

"Forty-nine days prior to the 1704 eruption of Mt Fuji, a major earthquake occurred beneath the Nankai trough," said geophysicist Hideki Shimamura of Musashino Gakuin University, who added, "On May 24 of this year, the warning level for 2,554-meter high Mt Yakedake in Japan's Northern Alps, was raised to Level 2 (climbers advised to avoid the vicinity of the crater). Frequent earthquake activity, a harbinger of possible eruption, has been occurring in the vicinity of the mountain itself and also around the boundary of Nagano and Gifu prefectures. So sufficient possibility exists for a chain reaction of eruptions."

Should Fuji erupt after a 300-year hiatus, it would be expected that Tokyo would find itself under a heavy coating of volcanic ash.

"Volcanic ash is a fine, glassine substance," Shimamura pointed out. "People who normally wear contact lenses, for instance, would be advised to remove them, since friction from the ash can permanently damage their corneas. Public transportation, water and sewerage, the computers operated by banks, and the elevators in high-rise condominiums would risk malfunctions. And all of these are likely to impact on the lifelines people have come to rely upon."

This nightmarish scenario, of a major eruption of Mt Fuji triggered by a chain reaction of earthquakes, even now may be progressing toward an awakening from deep within the earth, Flash warns.

