Win or lose, World Cup revelry getting wild and woolly

Both in Tokyo and Osaka these days, it's become common to find crowds overcome with excitement over Japan's performance in the World Cup. And with Japan's progression into the last 16 following its lackluster loss to Poland, asks Shukan Shincho (5 July), who knows what sort of ecstatic excitement will ensue among the madding crowds?

Some entrepreneurs appear keen to exploit business opportunities at every turn. One Shibuya deriheru ("delivery health" i.e., outcall sex services), a high-class establishment that claims to be staffed by fashion models or adult video performers, typically dispatches companions whose usual rate is 35,000 yen per hour. But caught up in the patriotic fervor, the service has been offering special discounts during the games.

"Whenever Japan wins, we'll offer a 10,000 yen rebate off the customer's next order," said the manager at one such business. "If the game ends in a tie, then we discount 5,000 yen; and if Japan loses, 3,000 yen. If forward Yuya Osako scores a goal, then we'll knock 5,000 yen off the charge for shimei (requesting a specific girl by name), and another 3,000 yen off for her car fare."

Some of those caught up in the fun seem to lose all sense of propriety. One female out for an enjoyable evening got more than she bargained for, and indignantly tweeted the following in Twitter: "As gropers are active around Shibuya's scramble intersection, women need to take caution. My breasts and bottom were groped and someone undid the hook on my bra."

Another tweeted this: "Even though I wasn't wearing a miniskirt, numerous guys kept running their hands up my skirt. This was the first time I've ever encountered so many gropers concentrated in one place."

Whenever crowds converge on Shibuya, it's easy to get the authorities on edge. On days when the Japanese national soccer team takes the field, the Metropolitan Police Department sets up a second, "temporary koban," inside a vehicle parked adjacent to the Hachiko exit of Shibuya Station. After Japan tied with Senegal, about 40 young people, lacking transportation home in the early morning hours, stayed behind to wait for the morning's first train departure.

Among these, a considerable number were female university students who complained to the police they'd been victimized by thieves. One remarked to Shukan Shincho's reporter, "The people lined up are here to report lost items. While crossing the intersection, a lot of people were exchanging 'high touches.' I did too, and that was when somebody ripped off my wallet."

Another woman in her 20s whined, "Someone undid the fastener on my rucksack and removed the entire contents of my wallet. I'm certain it happened when we formed a circle to cheer the Japanese squad. Now the trains have started running but I don't have the money to get home. What should I do?"

Just be grateful it's only once every four years...

