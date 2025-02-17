Without a trace: The unknown fate of Japanese female sex workers who vanish overseas

Since the end of the COVID pandemic, articles have been appearing sporadically in the tabloid press about Japanese females who embark on short sojourns overseas for the purpose of prostitution.

Following the recent arrest of four individuals on charges of operating a site recruiting women to work as hookers in the United States, coverage of the phenomenon has expanded to the mainstream media.

A 28-year-old woman identified only as Yuki has made five working trips abroad to Taiwan and Singapore. Talking to Spa (Feb 4), she relates, "In all five trips, the operators were Chinese, as were the customers," she told Spa. "I lined up the jobs either from 'delivery health' staff at places I worked for in Japan, or from friends who had performed similar jobs overseas. I made about 2 million yen for a two-week stay."

While unable to provide an estimate of the number of missing persons, Spa introduces several cases of unsuccessful efforts to track down Japanese women who had dropped from sight while working in the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia and Laos.

In May 2024, local news in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, reported that a Japanese female had incurred severe injuries after falling from the third floor of a building. A Japanese resident of the city, referred to only as K, told Spa's reporter "Looking at a photo taken at the time, a cloth was shown dangling unnaturally from a veranda. Actually a number of incidents have occurred successively of foreigners falling from hotels or apartment buildings. In this particular case, word has been going around that the woman had been attempting to escape."

The injured woman's present fate is unknown.

According to K, at Phnom Penh brothels, Japanese and South Korean women command the highest rates, equivalent to U.S. $559 (87,000 yen) per session.

The home page of the Japanese embassy in Phnom Penh warns citizens to the effect that the legal system in Cambodia is "undeveloped" and corruption is widespread. Local law enforcement is undependable. Those who become entangled in legal troubles may find a resolution to be difficult.

"Recently more cases of fraudulent recruiting have been occurring in Southeast Asia," says freelance journalist Risako Hata. "In addition to the difficultly of fleeing, the women risk being subjected to violent treatment and in worst cases even being killed."

"Because Japan's criminal law does not apply to acts of prostitution outside the country, there's virtually no chance of the women being prosecuted upon their return to Japan," attorney Toshiaki Nakajima tells the magazine. "Of course, they are violating local laws if they work as prostitutes on a tourist visa."

Should a woman go missing, family members or close friends are likely to contact Japan's overseas legations or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, adds Nakajima, "but that has seldom achieved results and people who have gone missing abroad are rarely located. And while there have been cases abroad when the Japanese police did take some action, I suppose they won't do anything for women believed to be working as prostitutes.

"What's more, in countries other than those with advanced economies, the laws themselves are often incomprehensible to Japanese sensibilities. So if someone goes missing there's practically nothing that can be done," Nakajima said.

A four-page article in Shukan Gendai (Feb 23-March 1) on a similar topic introduces the pseudonymous "Miwa," a 28-year-old woman who claimed to have spent roughly 300 days out of the year working in Australia and 13 other countries. Up to now, she estimates her total income to be approximately 200 million yen.

With the opportunity for such potential earnings, Spa's horror stories appear unlikely to deter female fortune seekers from trying their luck.

