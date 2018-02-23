Yikes! Japan is running out of gas (stations)

In 1994, some 60,000 retail businesses around Japan were in operation dispensing gasoline. By the end of 2016, that figure had dropped by roughly half, to 30,000, Nikkan Gendai (Feb 28) reports.

The decline, moreover, has not been uniform. As a result, out of 1,718 cities, towns and villages in the nation, 302 of them have been classified as "gas-deprived areas," since their residents are obliged to drive 15 or more kilometers in search of fuel.

On Feb 22, this looming crisis and other topics of concern -- such as the forms that gasoline stations might adopt in the future -- were taken up at a meeting by a group of experts from various fields, which convened under auspices of the Ministry of Trade, Economy and Industry (METI). Also on the meeting's agenda was growth in the number of electric vehicles and locations that will need to be set up for recharging car batteries, and peripheral issues, such as climate change.

The group's recommendations, expected to appear in a report by May, are likely to suggest a variety of possible deregulatory moves, such as enabling gas stations to be combined with convenience stores and transport depots, as well as providing watering stations for the next-generation vehicles that will be powered by hydrogen produced by fuel cells.

Due to stringent fire safety regulations, sellers of gasoline have been largely constrained from operating new-type businesses.

"Along with avoiding the situating of a battery charging unit close to a gasoline pump, nearby use of tablet computers has also been banned," a METI official told the newspaper. "Since gasoline fumes are volatile, electric sparks need to be avoided. And for the same reason, that's why other types of businesses can't be operated near by."

It's also been pointed out that diversification has been one solution to enable many retail businesses -- especially family-owned operations with no one available to keep the business going. Having fewer options, many of gas stations have closed down.

On the other hand, without sufficient recharging or refueling stations for the next-generation of vehicles, the new technologies cannot expect to take off.

"As it's difficult to make a differentiation between brands of petrol, the competition has come down mostly to price competition," says an executive employed in the petroleum industry. "In the past, it was possible for sellers to recover low-priced sales through rebates, but that practice was halted in the 1990s. Few new stations opened because they were saddled financially by requirements to store gasoline in underground tanks.

"Of course, there's always more room for large stations along highways and major thoroughfares. If gas stations are truly a necessary part of the social infrastructure, there should be some policies in effect to keep them in operation," said the aforementioned energy executive. "It's painful to see people complaining over the lack of stations when all these years they were ignoring the writing on the wall."

Hearing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reassure the nation by promising that all-powerful METI would somehow come to the rescue is nothing more than a cop-out, Nikkan Gendai complains.

© Japan Today