Your car or mine? Latest survey finds car sex a popular activity

Try googling the English search terms "love hotel" and "Japan," and you'll get over 1.3 million hits. But change your search to "car sex" and "Japan" and you'll get 3.45 million hits. True, most of the hits for the latter appear to be promoting adult videos, whereas articles in about romantic couples engaging in trysts on the back seats of their Nissan Gloria or Toyota Corolla are relatively uncommon.

Still, Spa! (Feb 13-20) thinks it's on to something. The weekly conducted an internet survey of 450 adults between ages of 25 and 49, to whom it posed the question, "Have you engaged in car sex over the previous three years?" An impressive 33.7% replied they had indeed.

This was enough to convince the editors that cavorting in one's car warranted closer coverage. So those who replied "yes" to the above survey were reduced to two respective groups of 50 men and 50 women, who were then asked a series of follow-up questions. Their responses, taken as a whole, provide some useful details about the whens, the whys and the hows of roadside romancing, Nipponese-style.

Firstly Spa! wanted to know about frequency, and the survey responses suggest that the practice may be habit-forming. As opposed to 15% who said they did it only once, 37% replied two to four times, and another 37% said five to nine times. Eleven percent admitted they had indulged 10 or more times.

In terms of locale, it may seem rather obvious, but the hot spots named were typically places along the route to or from their date, with the top three being at a wharf or along a riverbank, stated by 35%; a corner of parking lot at a shopping mall (20%); and near a suburban farm or wooded area, also with 20%. A smaller number gave public park (17%) and the service area along a toll expressway (4%).

All of these places had their respective advantages and pitfalls. Locations patrolled by guards for private security firms could result in the police being summoned, which could, in a worst-case scenario, lead to arrest on a charge of committing a public indecency. Other types of people to be on the alert for are bikers or delinquent types, who are known to engage in blackmail. Famous spots are to be avoided because of the chance of being captured by the lens of a lurking paparazzo.

Whether front, back or rumble seat, the three positions most practical for sex in one's car are missionary position, at 72%; seated facing one another (58%) and the female superior position (35%). In addition to domestic models, the Fiat 500 and Renault Kangoo were also rated highly.

In a sidebar, Spa's survey also inquired about the relationship to one's car sex partner. Nearly half, 48%, replied koibito (lover), followed by furin aite (partner in an extramarital affair) with 28%. Others included one's own spouse (11%); a person met through an online encounter site (7%); and "a friend" (6%).

Quoting a saying that goes "If you are well prepared, you won't regret," the magazine asked car sex aficionados to list some of the paraphernalia they are most likely to have on hand for such encounters. With multiple replies given, the most common replies included pre-moistened disposable towelettes (61%); condoms (56%); a plastic bag for waste disposal (56%); a blanket or bath towel (32%); beverages (15%); and window curtains for car use (8%).

Other recommended items included Fabreeze deodorizer spray, a large bath towel, paper tissues and a mini-flashlight.

Spa! discourages readers from thinking that dates that culminate in sex in the car are more affordable than conventional forms of recreation. Actually, they're not especially economical. The most common reply, given by 32%, said they spent between 10,000 to 14,999 yen on the date. Second highest came to under 2,000 yen (24%), followed by 3rd, from 2,000 to 4,999 yen and then 4th (19%), from 5,000 to 9,999 yen (15%). Outlays of over 15,000 yen (10%) ranked 5th.

