Lie down and you'll feel slimmer

By Amy Kelly Golden TOKYO -- There are some things you just have to see to believe, and the ALEX-S is one of them. Like a contraption right out of a sci-fi movie, the machine looks like it would be more at home in a science lab than a spa. And when trying to understand how it works, having an advanced science degree might come in handy.

Marketed as the “ultimate diet and relaxation machine from Italy,” the ALEX-S is an electromagnetic infrared light system designed to burn fat and cellulite, stimulate muscles and drain lymph nodes, all while the participant lays passively on it. With only a handful of the machines available in Tokyo, droves of people are lining up to try it.

The claim: ALEX-S will burn off up to 800 calories in 30 minutes, while dissolving fat and toning muscles with infrared lights, electromagnetic waves and LEDs. Weary of quick fixes and fads, I have to wonder: is this for real? And, more important, is it safe?

Yoshie Yamashita, the owner of Ho’me Day Spa, understands the skepticism. “I didn’t believe it until I used it,” she says. “But every time I did, I lost weight.” Yamashita shed a total of 4 kgs and 4.5% body fat over a six-week treatment regime combined with cardio exercise and diet. And maybe the best part is, people who follow this course of treatment rarely gain the weight back. “It trains the fat cells to memorize how to burn fat effectively and is a way to jumpstart your body to do what the machine is doing,” says Yamashita.

While the treatment might sound like the lazy man’s workout — all you have to do is lie still and daydream as the machine melts away fat rolls and cellulite — the treatment cycle is anything but lax, and requires a dedicated schedule that comes at a cost. Yamashita recommends an integrated approach combining diet, fitness and ALEX-S treatments. For use of the machine, the first phase lasts five to six weeks, costing a total of 80,000 yen for the 10 twice-weekly sessions. The second phase is a weekly maintenance treatment over a ten-week period.

The machine can be set for a variety courses that include burning fat, cellulite, muscle training and lymph drainage, and can be customized to cover the entire body or provide spot treatments. Yamashita explains that once people have a trial and see the results, they get hooked. The manufacturer, meanwhile, claims that physiotherapists have been using infrared waves for muscle healing for decades, and refers to various scientific studies claiming the infrared has a beneficial effect on cells.

Kirsten Wiggers, a veteran spa-goer, tried the ALEX-S and offered to give her impressions. While she says she did experience muscle stimulation and the heating effects of the light therapy, she found it difficult to relax. But she chalks that tension up to it being a first-time experience and feels treatments might be more relaxing over time. Her assessment: “I would recommend it if you’re looking for a super easy way to lose weight.”

And that’s exactly what this machine offers — a passive way to achieve the type of muscle stimulation that normally occurs through exercise and physical activity. So if you plan to spend an hour to get in shape, you can hit the gym and do it through old fashioned exercise. Or you can lay on an electromagnetic bed and daydream you’re in sunny Hawaii with a rockin’ bod. The choice is yours.

5,250 yen for one-time 30-minute trial, 10,000 yen for individual one-hour sessions, 80,000 yen for 10 one-hour sessions. Ho’me Tokyo. 103 Odakyu Minami-Aoyama, 5-12-3 Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku. Tel: 03-5467-0191. www.hometokyo.com This article originally appeared in Metropolis (www.metropolis.co.jp).

