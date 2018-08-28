7-Eleven Bank’s new ATMs greet you with anime man voices

By Katy Kelly, SoraNews24

New 7-Eleven ATMs installed at select Animate locations feature luscious anime pinup art and compelling lines from top-rate voice actors.

The Ikebukuro Animate store unveiled its new collaborative ATM on Aug 27, while the Shinjuku Animate store will open its one on Sept 4. Not only are the ATM itself be coated in tasteful shots of their original “concierge” characters, but the machines disperse little comments on your transaction in a given character’s voice. Also, if you show your Animate card and a Seven Bank card while the collaboration is running, you can get a special novelty gift from the store staff.

▼ A video of the service

The concierges have their own character bios up on the collaboration website, complete with voice samples so you can decide ahead of time which machine deserves your patronage.

▼ Left to right: Sho Kaido, Itsuki Hinata, Ryuji Himuro

▼ Left to right: Kanade Hino, Anju Suzunari, Tsukumo Tsukishiro, Niko Kagurazaka

-- Leading red-head Sho Kaido (voiced by Tomoaki Maeno – Neutrophil from "Cells at Work" and Natsume Asahina from "Brothers Conflict") is 25 years old and loves black tea and English, making him a great pick for tourists.

-- Itsuki Hinata (Yuki Ono – Tetsu Sendagaya from "Servamp") the sullen gothic type, is 17 and lists chess and reading as his hobbies, with a note that he’s looked up to Sho since they were young.

-- 35-year-old Ryuji Himuro (Kenjiro Tsuda – most notably Seto Kaiba from "Yu-Gi-Oh!") is the bartender at a local cafe, and serves as a father figure to the others: he likes cooking and motorcycling.

-- Blond boy Kanade Hino (Nobuhiko Okamoto – Katsuki Bakugou from "My Hero Academia," Galdion from "Pokemon Sun and Moon") is a fan of music and travel, and is the clown of the group even at 22 years old.

-- Beautician Anju Suzunari (Yusuke Kobayashi – Subaru Natsuki from "Re:Zero") is 28 years old and enjoys make-up and alcohol.

-- 20-year-old Tsukumo Tsukishiro (Ryohei Kimura – Kotaro Bokuto from "Haikyuu" and Ryouta Kise from "Kuroko’s Basketball") is a fledgling actor who practices kendo and loves Japanese sweets.

-- Lastly, the mysterious 13-year-old schoolboy Niko Kagurazaka (Tsubasa Yonaga – Manami Sangaku from "Yowamushi Pedal" and Hazuki Nagisa from "Free!") is into playing the violin and making crafts, and is kind of a “little brother” type to the others.

Seems like a surefire hit, judging from online reactions:

“I wanna see a video of this. I’m a guy, but I’m kind of intrigued…”

“I get you, I’m a guy and I’m curious about it too.”

“Half of these look like Idolish 7 characters.”

“Make an AKB48 version as well!”

It might be hard to persuade certain anime fangirls to part with their hard-earned cash, but those alluring voices will go a long way to convince them!

