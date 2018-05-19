Newsletter Signup Register / Login
lifestyle

7-Eleven store resorts to cute illustration and heartfelt message to help sell excess pasta

0 Comments
By Koh Ruide, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Walking into a 7-Eleven store in Japan is like entering an amusement park; you’re not sure what awaits you, but it’s definitely going to be something good. After all, the convenience store once surprised customers with awesome 3-D maneuver gear from giant-slaying anime "Attack on Titan."

But when Japanese Twitter user @low_sugar strolled over to the food section of one 7-Eleven shop, he didn’t expect to see a picture of a cute anime girl reduced to tears (photo above).

It reads:

“We slipped up and made the mistake of ordering 87 meat sauce pasta lunches. That’s why our store’s aggressively promoting them. Please…! Please help us out…!”

To the left of the message was an illustration of what could only be the 7-Eleven employee responsible for the overstocking, who begged, “Please help us out! The meat sauce is delicious….”

While meat sauce pasta lunches are always readily available at most convenient stores, they don’t exactly sell very fast. The presence of other delicious goodies like omurice, bento, breads, onigiri rice balls, and even sushi means that customers are spoiled for choice, which makes clearing 87 units of pasta in a single day all the more daunting.

Although some Japanese netizens were convinced by the plea, some thought it was a marketing ploy:

“It’s cute. It makes me want to buy them.”

“The illustration’s too cute and too good to be true.”

“If the real employee cried, I would definitely buy them.”

“So being artistic is necessary for people seeking part-time work now, huh?”

One commenter who worked in rival convenience store FamilyMart assured others that such errors in stock replenishment do occur. His colleague made the same oversight in ordering the multi-layered baumkuchen cake snack but managed to sell the excess inventory by writing a heartfelt apology to customers.

▼ Perhaps the best way to fix the problem is to kneel and ‘fess up. (Tanslation below)

DdPa97pVwAUE2ep.jpg

“Please help me, customers. I placed an order of six baumkuchen but it turned out to be 60. Please buy some of them. The baumkuchen’s layers peel off so beautifully that it feels good to do so. I hope those who love tearing them off one by one will buy it.”

While selling excess pieces of baumkuchen is arguably easier than large dishes of meat sauce pasta, both still require the goodwill of customers. And as we’ve seen, the best way to get people to help you out of desperate convenience-store-related situations is to simply ask them.

Source: Twitter/@low_sugar via Hachima Kiko

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Japanese 7-Eleven asking public’s help in stopping feline crime

-- Saitama man robs 7-Eleven with knives, steals 3 onigiri

-- 7-Eleven teams up with Attack on Titan to bring you new video short, prizes galore!

© SoraNews24

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Kyoto

Live and study in the beautiful cultural capital of Japan.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Lifestyle

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2018: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From Tokyo To Kyoto: A Foreign Mom’s Journey Of Settling In Kansai

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Been There, Learnt That: Are ‘Sumo Girls’ Equal But Different?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Lifestyle

Groped, Scared, Disgusted: Stories Of Dealing With Chikan In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Lifestyle

Living The Zen Life As A Foreign Woman In An Old Akita Temple

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Getting Inked In Tokyo: 3 Female-Friendly Tattoo Studios

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From ‘Bari-kyari’ To ‘Himono-Onna’: Japan’s Habit Of Labeling Women

Savvy Tokyo