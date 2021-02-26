Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: PR Times
lifestyle

Chill out underneath Tokyo Tower at the Naked Night Sauna event

0 Comments
By Connie Sceaphierde, grape Japan
TOKYO

The NAKED SAUNA & SPA project which started in November of 2020, is known for creating sauna experiences that leave visitors with a "sauna high" – a similar feeling to the pleasure and trance-like state that runners often feel after a marathon.

The first event was held in Nagano prefecture’s Achi village, which is known as the number one starry sky spot in Japan. Under the stars, guests were able to experience the ultimate ‘sauna high’ by relaxing in nature. The second event, ART OF MEDITATION’was held in Tokyo’s Ariake district, and aimed at providing visitors with a relaxing way to reset from busy daily city life.

This month, the NAKED SAUNA & SPA project will return for a third time and will be held in collaboration with Tokyo Tower.

At the event, guests will be able to enjoy the view of Tokyo Tower in a tent-sauna. In addition to the sauna experiences, bonfires, shisha smoke, mist and relaxing lighting will all come together to create the ultimate chill space.

ttnaked.jpg

Guests will be able to enjoy the view of Tokyo Tower through a window on the ceiling of their tent-sauna. Inside the tents, the temperature can be easily adjusted and set as preferred.

As a measure against the spread of COVID-19, social distancing methods have been put in place and the event will be limited to 7 groups of 4 each day.

saunatent.jpg

nakedevents.jpg

Location: Tokyo Tower parking area (4-2-8 Shibakoen, Minato-ku, Tokyo)

Dates: Friday March 12 – Sunday March 14

Time: 17:00 – 20:00

Price: One tent can be reserved all day for 20,000 yen (tax included, *4 people per tent).

Tickets will be given out via a lottery system. Winners of tickets to the event will be informed by email on March 4. More details about the application, lottery and event can be found on the NAKED SAUNA CLUB facebook page.

*There will be a cap of 7 groups per day (up to 28 people in total), with a maximum of 4 people in each group.

Read more stories from grape Japan.

-- Kotonari Kyoto Picture Book Exhibition starting in March 2021 at Kamigamo Shrine

-- Online lottery for the popular anime series Ikebukuro West Gate Park now available online

-- SEGA 60th Anniversary Official Bootleg DJ Mix details, opening track preview released

© grape Japan

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Of Japan’s Most Bizarre Festivals

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Dating Apps In Japan For 2020: What’s Worth It And What’s Not?

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How The Japanese Concept Of Ikigai Can Help You Transition To A Life Abroad

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Recycling Clothes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

12 Essential Japanese New Year’s Family Traditions

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Stop Job Hunting Discrimination With #ShukatsuSexism

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sticking To Your Goals With A Vision Board

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Starting Fresh: 5 Steps To Oosoji Like A Pro

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

How To Cope With The Shock Of Being An Outsider In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Hikes Around Tokyo To Catch Stunning Views Of Autumn Leaves

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Would You Live In A Jiko Bukken?

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Neutral Color Blankets To Fit Your Minimal Home Décor

Savvy Tokyo