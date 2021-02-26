Chill out underneath Tokyo Tower at the Naked Night Sauna event

By Connie Sceaphierde, grape Japan

The NAKED SAUNA & SPA project which started in November of 2020, is known for creating sauna experiences that leave visitors with a "sauna high" – a similar feeling to the pleasure and trance-like state that runners often feel after a marathon.

The first event was held in Nagano prefecture’s Achi village, which is known as the number one starry sky spot in Japan. Under the stars, guests were able to experience the ultimate ‘sauna high’ by relaxing in nature. The second event, ART OF MEDITATION’was held in Tokyo’s Ariake district, and aimed at providing visitors with a relaxing way to reset from busy daily city life.

This month, the NAKED SAUNA & SPA project will return for a third time and will be held in collaboration with Tokyo Tower.

At the event, guests will be able to enjoy the view of Tokyo Tower in a tent-sauna. In addition to the sauna experiences, bonfires, shisha smoke, mist and relaxing lighting will all come together to create the ultimate chill space.

Guests will be able to enjoy the view of Tokyo Tower through a window on the ceiling of their tent-sauna. Inside the tents, the temperature can be easily adjusted and set as preferred.

As a measure against the spread of COVID-19, social distancing methods have been put in place and the event will be limited to 7 groups of 4 each day.

Location: Tokyo Tower parking area (4-2-8 Shibakoen, Minato-ku, Tokyo)

Dates: Friday March 12 – Sunday March 14

Time: 17:00 – 20:00

Price: One tent can be reserved all day for 20,000 yen (tax included, *4 people per tent).

Tickets will be given out via a lottery system. Winners of tickets to the event will be informed by email on March 4. More details about the application, lottery and event can be found on the NAKED SAUNA CLUB facebook page.

*There will be a cap of 7 groups per day (up to 28 people in total), with a maximum of 4 people in each group.

Read more stories from grape Japan.

-- Kotonari Kyoto Picture Book Exhibition starting in March 2021 at Kamigamo Shrine

-- Online lottery for the popular anime series Ikebukuro West Gate Park now available online

-- SEGA 60th Anniversary Official Bootleg DJ Mix details, opening track preview released

External Link

https://grapee.jp/en/

© grape Japan