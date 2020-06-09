Large-scale retail facilities add life to Toranomon Hills Business Tower

Mori Building Co Ltd on Thursday opened retail shops and restaurants at Toranomon Hills Business Tower. A total of 59 businesses on first to third floors and B1, including Toranomon Yokocho featuring 26 branches of famous restaurants in Tokyo, plus Toranomon's first upscale supermarket and large one-floor venue for retail shops, will offer diverse food, beverages, products and services. With the opening, retail space in the Toranomon Hills complex, including the existing Toranomon Hills Mori Tower, will encompass 11,300 square meters and 82 facilities.

Toranomon Yokocho

Toranomon Yokocho includes famous restaurants such as Torishige, a restaurant established 70 years ago, and ELEZO HOUSE, a referral-only restaurant in residential Shibuya. Diverse a la carte choices are available, even from operators known for serving only course meals at their main restaurants, making it possible to sample a rich variety of cuisines and cooking styles.

Special drinks are offered at a craft gin brewery that uses famous Tokyo-based Shima shochu and pure water from Tokyo's Oume mountainous area. Toranomon Yokocho Cellar boasts various bottles of wine that can be enjoyed in any of the restaurants thanks to a universal Bring Your Own (BYO) policy, enabling visitors to pair favorite wines with foods from Tokyo's top eateries.

Another highlight is Toranomon Yokocho POPUP Restaurant, where in-vogue restaurants will appear one-by-one, on a rotating limited-time basis, under the supervision of noted food critic Mackey Makimoto, the creative force behind the unique lineup at Toranomon Yokocho.

Toranomon's first upscale supermarket

Together with Toranomon Yokocho, the retail areas comprise 7,600 square meters of cumulative space with 59 shops that have been selected to meet the needs of both office workers and local residents. Some of the many highlights include an upscale supermarket, Toranomon's first large floor for product sales, and a floor that sells gifts commonly given in Japanese business settings. It also has a diverse range of restaurants for everything from casual lunches to formal business dinners, all combined together in a brand-new setting for highly pleasing shopping and dining experiences.

Admission, ordering and seating managed with LINE app

Toranomon Yokocho offers safe and secure congestion-free dining by managing admission to the area and seating at individual restaurants when they reach capacity, and also mobile ordering of take-out food, via the handy LINE app (Japanese only). Customers never have to wait in line, allowing them to enjoy the tastes of famous restaurants with peace of mind in a carefully managed environment.

In addition, Toranomon Yokocho proprietors are alerted online whenever the area reaches its capacity. They also seat customers with physical distancing.

Area admission Admission tickets are issued via LINE whenever the area reaches its capacity. As the customer's turn approaches, or if capacity falls below the limit, a notification is sent to their mobile device. Mobile ordering Using LINE, customers can conveniently order and pay for take-out food. When the order is ready, a notification is sent to the customer's mobile device, enabling them to picking up their food smoothly. Restaurant seating Using the LINE app, customers never have to wait in line before a restaurant is ready to seat them. As their turn approaches, a notification is sent to their mobile device. LINE also shows how many people are waiting and updates customers as the number changes.

In addition to Toranomon Yokocho, Toranomon Hills Business Tower's B1 to 3rd floors and part of the 4th floor feature a diverse collection of 33 stores offering foods, gifts and services.

The B1 floor has nine stores, including FUKUSHIMAYA, the first high-quality grocery store in the area. The first floor comprises nine gourmet gift stores, including sweets, wines and other gifts suitable for business purposes and luxurious food experiences at home, including LE CAFÉ LA BOUTIQUE de Joël Robuchon.

On the second floor there are eight stores, including SPBS TORANOMON, a bookstore popular for its original workshop events and book selection, and Urban Famima!!, a unique convenience store developed in collaboration with apparel leader Urban Research. In addition to "Toranomon Yokocho," Toranomon Hills Business Tower's B1 to 3rd floors and part of the 4th floor feature a diverse collection of 33 stores offering foods, gifts and services. The third floor is home to "Toranomon Yokocho" and a selection of six business-style or family-friendly restaurants, including Brazilian churrasco from Barbacoa.

