Ripe for recovery: How super sweet peaches are helping Fukushima's farming sector

Devastated by a powerful earthquake and tsunami in March 2011, Fukushima Prefecture and its economy – heavily reliant on agriculture – took a considerable hit. Beyond the immediate consequences the disaster brought the region, the farming sector and its reputation would struggle in the years to come, thanks to anxieties following the accident at the Daiichi nuclear power plant.

Fukushima’s farmers were confronted with a crisis that would last well beyond 2011, but finally, some 9 years later, the prefecture is finding itself ripe with stories of recovery thanks to its uniquely sweet peaches.

Harvested in late July, the fruit is among the prefecture’s most cherished symbols and exports.

“In 2011, obviously as a consequence of the disaster, peaches from Fukushima lost all their value,” said Koji Furuyama, who started his peach farm just months before disaster struck. But this misfortune would not deter him. “So, I decided to focus on raising the sugar content levels to make the sweetest peaches ever grown in the world.”

To attempt this ambitious superlative, Furuyama relied on his experience as an engineer.

“In an effort to grow delicious peaches, I started with analyzing the soil at my farm and I found that it had too many nutrients,” he said. “If I was to express this in human terms, I would describe it as excessive fat. This abundance was causing the trees not to try very hard when making peaches. So, I purposely decided to reduce the richness of the soil to make a field that would encourage the trees to work harder.”

And after years of trial and error, Furuyama was able to achieve uniquely sweet peaches – among the highest in sugar content scoring 32.9%. By 2017, he regularly sold his prized produce for hundreds of dollars at many of Tokyo’s best department stores, with a single peach from his farm selling for approximately $5,000 that same year.

But when it comes to sweet success, Furuyama doesn’t feel the pressure to overproduce, refusing to grow more peaches than he can personally lay his hands on. What’s important to him is having people visit to enjoy the peaches for themselves, right in Fukushima.

Meanwhile, Kenichi Hishinuma is the owner of Hishinuma Noen peach farm – a much larger operation than Furuyama’s, but one that fell on equally hard times, with sales halving in the wake of the 2011 disaster.

“The disaster hit us very hard and it was compounded by the reputational damage,” said Hishinuma. “But we didn’t want to dwell on that and decided to be forward-looking.”

After quickly ensuring his business had enough resources to carry on in spite of all the food, water and fuel shortages, Hishinuma took advantage of the opportunities offered by the government to sell his produce in Tokyo. In doing so, he established direct contact with customers — many of whom expressed their desire to be able to order online.

The following year, Hishinuma started regularly uploading videos from his farm to let people know about his activities and followed up on this a year later by setting up an online shop where people from other regions in Japan could order directly from him.

By innovating his storefront and introducing new products such as peach-flavored popcorn and jams, he managed to attract more customers than ever, tripling his business in size.

All this, just in time — as Hishinuma is hopeful the draw of the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Olympics (where the Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium will host six softball games from July 22-23 and one baseball game on July 29) will bring even more business his way at one of the best times for peach season.

Other farmers in Fukushima, like Seiichi Sato of Marusei Kajuen, are what most would call a “people person,” as he loves interacting directly with customers.

On the outskirts of Fukushima City, he has a cafe adjacent to his farm where he sells a wildly popular peach dessert that draws lines outside his café that resemble those found outside trendy shops in central Tokyo — no matter what day of the week it is.

Visitors at his farm can come to pick and eat peaches for themselves and, in recent years, the uptick in customers visiting from abroad has been considerable.

“I wanted to be the kind of farmer who could see the faces and hear the voices of my customers and that’s the reason why I started this direct-selling business,” Sato said. “And from the very beginning, I wanted it to have a tourism element to it.”

According to the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries, over 30 countries have lifted all import restrictions on products from Fukushima as of October 2019. As a result, peach exports have surpassed 2010 levels for the past four years, with 2019 shipping some 54.1 tons.

