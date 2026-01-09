 Japan Today
Dondo-yaki: Japan’s fiery farewell to New Year celebrations

By Aaron Baggett
TOKYO

If you’re in Japan in mid-January, you might stumble across a surprising winter scene like a towering bonfire blazing in a shrine yard, neighbors warming their hands and skewers of mochi (rice cake) slowly charring over open flames. This is dondo-yaki, one of Japan’s most powerful seasonal traditions — and an easy way to experience local culture once the New Year crowds fade. It’s a communal holiday about wrapping up the year properly, together.

What is Dondo-yaki?

When Is Dondo-yaki?

Can Anyone Participate?

What is Dondo-Yaki?

Dondo-yaki (also called Tondoyaki or Sagicho in some regions) is a traditional fire ritual held to mark the end of Japan’s New Year celebrations. It literally means “crackling bonfire,” named after the Japanese onomatopoeia of flames as communities burn New Year’s decorations to send the year’s spirits off and start fresh.

People bring New Year items like shimenawa ropes, kadomatsu pine decorations, old omamori charms, daruma dolls and kakizome calligraphy, then burn them together in a large communal fire.

In Shinto belief, the New Year deity (Toshigami) visits homes during the holidays to bring blessings for the year ahead. Burning these decorations is a way of respectfully sending that spirit back, clearing the slate and asking for continued health, safety and good fortune. The rising smoke is thought to carry prayers upward, making the ritual symbolic and giving mochi that extra oomph.

When Is Dondo-Yaki?

pixta-resvera-dondo-yaki-mochi.jpeg

There’s no single nationwide date, but dondo-yaki is tied to mid-January, around Koshogatsu (小正月), or “Little New Year.”

In most parts of Japan, events take place between January 12 and January 18, often centered on January 14 or 15, or moved to the nearest weekend for convenience. In other words, if you’re in Japan during the second or third week of January, chances are good one is happening somewhere nearby.

Tokyo

  • Torigoe Shrine: One of Tokyo’s most famous tondo yaki events.
  • Hie Shrine: A central Tokyo shrine with a more formal ceremony (often around Jan. 14)

Kanto (Outside Tokyo)

  • Boso no Mura: An Edo-period open-air museum that hosts a visitor-friendly dondo-yaki. Typically held in mid-January.

Kansai

Nagano / Chubu

  • Togakushi Shrine: One of the largest and most dramatic dondo-yaki festivals in Japan. Typically held around Jan. 18.

Can Anyone Participate?

In most cases, yes. Dondo-yaki is a local event, but visitors are generally welcome to watch and often welcome to participate, as long as they follow local rules.

