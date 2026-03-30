Edo-Tokyo Museum reopens following large-scale renovation

A torii-inspired installation has been placed along the first-floor west approach.

The Edo-Tokyo Museum, located in Tokyo's Ryogoku district, is one of Tokyo’s leading cultural institutions exploring the history and culture of the city. It officially reopened on March 31, following a large-scale renovation.

The museum's Permanent Exhibition occupies a vast space of approximately 9,000 square meters to display its extensive collection, engaging interactive exhibits, and numerous full-scale models and scale models that faithfully recreate historical times.

The museum opened in March 1993 as a place that would allow visitors to look back on the history and culture of Edo-Tokyo, and consider the future of the city and its people. The museum has been one of Tokyo's most well-known cultural facilities since its opening, introducing the history primarily from the approximately 400-year period from when Tokugawa Ieyasu took up residence in Edo to the present day, through precious real-life materials, reconstructed models and interactive exhibits.

To heighten the sense of immersion from contemporary Tokyo into the Edo period, a torii-inspired installation has been placed along the first-floor west approach. Large-scale projections utilizing collection materials are displayed at the third-floor Edo-Tokyo Terrace.

Galleries, projections recreating the skies of both modern Tokyo and Edo further enhance the visitor experience.

A noren curtain — symbolizing the merchant culture of the Edo period — is installed beyond Nihonbashi, the indoor bridge connecting two sections of the museum. It is accompanied by a lighting design that marks the threshold where perspectives shift from the present day into the past.

Passing through the noren, visitors encounter a dramatic exhibition space featuring 11 suits of armor from the museum’s collection, arranged in a stage-like display.

The armor will be on display for a limited time.

In the “Beauty of Edo” section, all prints from Utagawa Hiroshige’s “One Hundred Famous Views of Edo” are displayed together. The works are presented in specially designed frames inspired by Edo-period travel guidebooks, offering a unique viewing experience.

Installation and Update of Large-Scale Models

Drawing on historical research, the large-scale model previously depicting the Choya Shimbun Company has been renovated to represent Hattori Tokeiten (Hattori Watch Shop). In response to visitor feedback, the Nakamura-za Kabuki Theater model has been upgraded to allow visitors to enter the interior.

To provide a tangible sense of Edo-period daily life, new installations such as morning glory vendors and tempura street stalls have been added, recreating Edo townscapes within the exhibition space.

Admission Fees

• General: 800 yen

• Seniors (65 and over): 400 yen

• University and vocational school students: 480 yen

• High school students: 300 yen

• Junior high school students and younger: Free

For further information, click here.

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