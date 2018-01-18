Facing the ‘two-year mark’ in Japan: Should I stay or should I go?

Expat life can sometimes feel like an exercise in repetition, especially when you get the same questions every time you go to a gathering.
“Where are you from?”
“Are you an English teacher?”
“How long have you been in Japan?”
When I answer “two years” I get that look immediately.
“We find that most of our teachers stay about two years,” I remember the manager at my old company telling me. “After that they reach a turning point… Some have had their fill of Japan life and leave. The ones who stay get serious.”
I wonder which I am. Two years. Tokyo is definitely no longer a new place, but it doesn’t quite feel like a permanent home either. I feel as if different pathways stretch out before me and they hold a certain gravity. I feel like the choices I make now will shape my life significantly for years to come. For the first time since arriving, things are indeed getting serious.
Cultural adaption: what does the two-year mark mean?
The two-year mark is the conventional wisdom that many expats reach a turning point after two years in Japan. It’s a time when people re-evaluate their priorities and either leave Japan or begin to experience expat life differently.
Samit Basu
The answer to this question is very simple.
Are you satisfied with low wages you will be earning for the rest of your life? If yes, then stay.
If not, it is time to pack up and leave for a greener pasture back home, including any siginificant other that you may have picked up in Japan. Just having a Japanese significant other is not a reason strong enough to stay in Japan.
Japan is a low-wage country in 2018, and there is basically zero wage growth potential, so there is no point in staying in Japan. And you will never truely be accepted as Japanese in Japan even if you acquire Japanese citizenship and renounce the other, because you are just a gaijin with Japanese citizenship.