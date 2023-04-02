Fundraiser auction to be held for New Zealand flood victims

New Zealand, particularly the east coast of the North Island, suffered terrible devastation from Cyclone Gabrielle earlier this year. To help raise some much-needed financial support, a group of New Zealanders based in Japan are organizing a charity auction event to be held at the Tokyo American Club on April 27. One hundred percent of profits from the event will go to the Gisborne-based registered charity, SuperGrans Tairawhiti Trust​, which has been providing grass roots support for those displaced.

The event will include a Kiwi-style buffet and free-flowing drinks. There is an amazing door prize of two sets of two return tickets to New Zealand provided by Air New Zealand Japan.

In addition, there will also be the opportunity to bid on a private dinner to be held in Tokyo with Steve Hansen (World Cup-winning All Blacks head coach) that can include up to 10 people, as well as dozens of other fabulous auction items provided by friends of New Zealand from Japan and Aotearoa.

For more information, and to register to attend, click here.

