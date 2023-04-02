Newsletter Signup Register / Login
lifestyle

Fundraiser auction to be held for New Zealand flood victims

0 Comments
TOKYO

New Zealand, particularly the east coast of the North Island, suffered terrible devastation from Cyclone Gabrielle earlier this year. To help raise some much-needed financial support, a group of New Zealanders based in Japan are organizing a charity auction event to be held at the Tokyo American Club on April 27. One hundred percent of profits from the event will go to the Gisborne-based registered charity, SuperGrans Tairawhiti Trust​, which has been providing grass roots support for those displaced.

The event will include a Kiwi-style buffet and free-flowing drinks. There is an amazing door prize of two sets of two return tickets to New Zealand provided by Air New Zealand Japan.

In addition, there will also be the opportunity to bid on a private dinner to be held in Tokyo with Steve Hansen (World Cup-winning All Blacks head coach) that can include up to 10 people, as well as dozens of other fabulous auction items provided by friends of New Zealand from Japan and Aotearoa.

For more information, and to register to attend, click here.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Enjoy Nature In Tokyo (That Aren’t Hiking)

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cafes With Free WiFi

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Of The Best Holiday Advent Calendars In Japan For 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Japanese ‘Compliments’ That Can Sound Off To Foreigners

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

It’s Time To Talk About No-Mask Anxiety

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Ways to Sustainably Source English Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Ume: Japan’s Most Beautiful Early Spring Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Hafu: The Ups And Downs Of Being ‘Half Japanese’ In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Personalized Housekeeping Services from Kurashinity

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Ikigai In Practice

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Affordable Japanese Goods to Elevate Your Self-Care Sunday

Savvy Tokyo