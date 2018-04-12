Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: PROBarron Fujimoto
lifestyle

Gachapon: Japan's irresistible capsule toys you never knew you needed

By Mimi Dietderich
TOKYO

Capsule toys in Japan are never too far from sight. You’ll find them in shopping malls, restaurants and lining the streets of Akihabara’s Electric Town.

Sure, many of us may remember these types of cutesy toys from our childhood, but why are adults in Japan actually paying a few hundred yen for these items once aimed squarely at children? Well, times have changed and these eye-catching machines are not only still relevant but might even be considered a cult phenomenon.

Commonly called gachapon (or gashapon) the name applies to the machine and toys within them while referencing the characteristic sounds of turning the crank (gacha or gacha-gacha) and receiving a toy (pon). Although gachapon are uniquely Japanese, the modern coin-operated prize machines originated in the 1880s. In 1960, Ryuzo Shigeta, now known as “Gacha-gacha Ojisan” (“the Grandfather of Gachapon”) acquired one of these machines and introduced the now iconic plastic capsule holding a prize within — thereby unveiling the world’s first gachapon machine in Tokyo according to “Gachapon: Tracing the evolution of Japan’s colorful toy capsules,” a 2017 Japan Times article. Originally selling monochromatic toys for ¥10 apiece, today’s highly detailed gachapon now cost between ¥200 and ¥500 each.

Clearly, gachapon aren’t new to Japan, but in 2012 the industry exploded with the cute character called “Koppu no Fuchiko” or “Life on the Edge with Fuchiko.”

15051051301_d158e3637d_o.jpg
There are 1,500 different types of Fuchiko. Photo: Noppadol Jaroenraksa

Click here to read more.

