Girls' Doll Festival - what it means

Hinamatsuri, the Japanese traditional holiday also known as Girls’ Day or Doll Festival, is approaching. Celebrated on the third of March every year, this festival is held to wish for the healthy upbringing and happiness of girls.

Although Hinamatsuri is marked on calendars as March 3, the true celebration and preparation begin much earlier. At home, many families display a “Hina-dan”, or “doll podium,” a special altar with five to seven rows of ornamental dolls placed on crimson red cloth. These ohinasama dolls are not on display solely for decorative purposes. It is said that the dolls absorb defilement and bad luck so that the real girls of the household are able to maintain their purity. Because of this, the dolls are put up from as early as mid-February. Some people also believe that if the dolls are kept out after the day of the Hinamatsuri, the girls of the house will take a longer time to prosper and get married.

The hina doll podium is supposedly a mini model of Heiankyo, the Heian era Kyoto imperial court. The actual positions of the palace and parliament are arranged in miniature with the empress and emperor at the very top.

Each doll and object represent a specific role and the positioning of these dolls is very precise. Below is a brief explanation of the dolls on each row of a traditional Kyoto hina podium.

First row

The emperor and empress are placed on the top row. In the rows below, the members of the court are placed in descending order. Although the positioning differs depending on the region, the Kyoto hinadan has the emperor on the left side, looking from his side, as “left” is seen as superior in the imperial court.

Second row

Three ladies who are court officials are on the second row. Small mochi can also be placed in between the women.

Third row

Next, there are five court musicians, including a singer, flute player and three drum players. Sometimes, there is also an entertainer with a biwa, a lute-like instrument used by traveling minstrels who were famous for their narrative storytelling.

Fourth row

On the fourth row, security police officers sit on each end, carrying a bundle of arrows.

Fifth row

The fifth row contains servants who are unpaid laborers chosen randomly from among townspeople. They hold cleaning equipment like brooms and dustpans.

Sixth and seventh rows

Instead of court members, the sixth row has objects like drawers, bags, and mirrors that the empress brought with her from home to bring into her new home. This may represent the connection between the families of the empress and emperor. The last row has a mikoshi, or portable shrine that carries a deity. You may have seen a large mikoshi hoisted on the backs of numerous people in Japanese festivals.

Some people may regard Hinamatsuri as sexist, as it is an unofficial holiday, whereas Children’s Day, the holiday for boys in May, gets its own day off from work and school. However, one can learn many things about Japanese culture through the Hina dolls and the delicate details and stories behind them.

For those wanting to see a Hinadan, Hotel Gajoen in Tokyo is holding a special exhibition until Sunday, March 10. This year, they are displaying traditional hina dolls from the Tohoku regions of Aomori, Akita, and Yamagata. Admission fee is 1,500 yen and the exhibition is on display every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The hotel is a three-minute walk from Meguro Station.

More information can be found at https://www.hotelgajoen-tokyo.com/event/hinamatsuri2019

The doll display the Keio Plaza Hotel

The Keio Plaza Hotel Tokyo, located in Shinjuku, is also hosting an event entitled "Hina-matsuri through Tea Ceremony Culture and Hanging Art" until March 28, displaying hanging art ornaments in the lobby. About 6,800 ornate handmade dolls and other traditional decorations are on display.

