Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: iStock/Takasuu
lifestyle

How to get an address, bank account and phone number to rent an apartment in Japan

1 Comment
By Johanna Mazan, Real Estate Japan
TOKYO

Moving to Japan without an address, local phone number or bank account can be scary. To even apply for an apartment, in almost all cases, you need a bank account and phone number in Japan. But getting a phone number and bank account is almost impossible until you have an address.

Use a temporary solution

iStock-TkKurikawa-sim-card-phone-machine-osaka-airport.jpg
Finding a temporary SIM card in Japan is as easy as visiting an airport vending machine. Photo: iStock/TkKurikawa

A local bank account is only sometimes necessary for the actual contract signing. For example, the rent can sometimes be paid with a credit card or cash, requiring the tenant to open a Japanese bank account within a month of signing the contract.

Similarly, finding an immediate solution for the lack of a local phone number is also possible:

  • If you have a SIM-free phone you can buy a Japanese prepaid SIM card. These can be purchased at big electronics stores like Bic Camera, Yodobashi Camera and Yamada Denki Labi.
  • Use the phone number associated with the SIM card for the application.
  • When the contract has been signed, register your residence at your city or ward office, update the address on your residence card and open a bank account. You should also update your contact phone number.

Starting from scratch

iStock-real-estate-agent-apartment-recep-bg.jpg
You can start the application for an apartment before you have everything else. Photo: iStock/recep-bg

Finding a solution to the “no phone number-no address-no bank account” cycle is possible. Going through the extra administrative procedures, however, will require a lot of paperwork and effort.

Here are the steps to follow.

Click here to read more.

© Real Estate Japan

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today to receive ¥1,000 with a bonus of ¥500 for meeting additional requirements. No annual fee required!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

The above information is mostly correct, however many of the banks will not open a bank account for foreigners who haven't been living in Japan for more than 6 months. The alternative to this problem is to obtain a letter of confirmation of employment from your employer (in Japanese), but this is not always acceptable to some banks or branch managers. If you are a student who is not working, then you have no choice but to wait 6 months.

On top of this, several banks insist on a name seal. Check with the bank prior to making one.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Affordable Japanese Goods to Elevate Your Self-Care Sunday

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Personalized Housekeeping Services from Kurashinity

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Japanese ‘Compliments’ That Can Sound Off To Foreigners

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Ume: Japan’s Most Beautiful Early Spring Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Ways To Enjoy Nature In Tokyo (That Aren’t Hiking)

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Ikigai In Practice

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Hafu: The Ups And Downs Of Being ‘Half Japanese’ In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

It’s Time To Talk About No-Mask Anxiety

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Moving Season: Ohikkoshi with Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Ways to Sustainably Source English Books in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Of The Best Holiday Advent Calendars In Japan For 2022

Savvy Tokyo