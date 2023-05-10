How to get an address, bank account and phone number to rent an apartment in Japan

By Johanna Mazan, Real Estate Japan

Moving to Japan without an address, local phone number or bank account can be scary. To even apply for an apartment, in almost all cases, you need a bank account and phone number in Japan. But getting a phone number and bank account is almost impossible until you have an address.

Use a temporary solution

Finding a temporary SIM card in Japan is as easy as visiting an airport vending machine. Photo: iStock/TkKurikawa

A local bank account is only sometimes necessary for the actual contract signing. For example, the rent can sometimes be paid with a credit card or cash, requiring the tenant to open a Japanese bank account within a month of signing the contract.

Similarly, finding an immediate solution for the lack of a local phone number is also possible:

If you have a SIM-free phone you can buy a Japanese prepaid SIM card. These can be purchased at big electronics stores like Bic Camera, Yodobashi Camera and Yamada Denki Labi.

Use the phone number associated with the SIM card for the application.

When the contract has been signed, register your residence at your city or ward office, update the address on your residence card and open a bank account. You should also update your contact phone number.

Starting from scratch

You can start the application for an apartment before you have everything else. Photo: iStock/recep-bg

Finding a solution to the “no phone number-no address-no bank account” cycle is possible. Going through the extra administrative procedures, however, will require a lot of paperwork and effort.

Here are the steps to follow.

