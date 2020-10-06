Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: REUTERS file
lifestyle

Mizuho to offer employees 3-day or 4-day weekends

0 Comments
TOKYO

The chief executive of Japan's Mizuho Financial Group Inc aims to give employees the option of a shorter working week as it seeks to boost flexibility during the coronavirus pandemic, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer Tatsufumi Sakai made the comments on Tuesday at a symposium organized by the Nikkei, she said.

Mizuho, Japan's third-largest lender by assets, will give about 45,000 employees the option to work three or four days a week, the spokeswoman said. It aims to make the option available from December after holding talks with its labor union.

It comes as firms in Japan, known for a strong work ethic and long working hours, have sought to give employees more flexibility during the pandemic, according to a Reuters poll in August.

"We are strengthening the system (for flexible working) so that employees will be able to work more autonomously," said the spokeswoman.

Under the new system, employees who work three days would get 60% of their current salary and those who opt for four days would earn 80% of their income, she added. But employees can still opt to stick to five working days.

Mizuho has allowed more employees to work remotely since April, building on last year's push toward more flexible working. Mizuho last October began to allow employees to engage in side businesses and to take leave to study abroad.

In April, the brokerage arm of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc introduced a three-day work week.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese with Kumon Now!

Now is the time to get a head start on your Japanese studies while at home.

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Being Vegan in Japan: An Impossible Task?

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

12 Breathtaking Onsen Resorts To Visit This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Less Crowded Beaches Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

6 Alternative Ways To Experience The Japanese Onsen And Sento

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: How To Use Taxis

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Sunny Maid Service, A Tailored Housekeeping Service

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Shopping For Gifts During A Pandemic

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Here’s How To Join A Community Garden In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

12 Deals To Grab Before The Year’s End

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

8 Things You’ll Absolutely Miss After Leaving Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Book-Off: More Than Just A Japanese Booklover’s Paradise

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Rice Cooker

Savvy Tokyo