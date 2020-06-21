Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: KAGAYA_11949
lifestyle

Japanese photographer captures beautiful scene of flowers in sea of dancing fireflies

By grape Japan
TOKYO

Talented Japanese photographer and CG artist Yutaka Kagaya (KAGAYA) is known for his breathtaking nighttime photography, particularly one-shot photos that depict topics such as stunning seas of sakura and the glow of Tokyo as almost otherworldly scenes.

KAGAYA's latest shot is as gorgeous as any he's ever taken. The photographer traveled into the depths of the woods to reach a point where even the illumination of the stars and moon don't reach. Fortunately he had another source of illumination in mind--fireflies dancing around a field of hydrangea.

Japan's Hime-hotaru fireflies come out in mid-June typically, so KAGAYA timed his naturally illuminated photo session perfectly. The magical photo shows why so many in Japan seek out firefly festivals, particularly in the countryside, as they make for a truly beautiful sight.

You can follow KAGAYA on Twitter for more wonderful nighttime photography of Japan, as well as purchase his photo-book on Amazon.

