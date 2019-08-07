Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: PR Times
lifestyle

Japanese temple stirs criticism with naked men paintings

0 Comments
By grape Japan
TOKYOI

In an attempt to attract younger visitors, particularly women to its grounds, Kokujoji Temple in Niigata Prefecture has installed panels of an art series titled “Ikemen Kanno Emaki” (Scroll of Handsome and Sensual Men) within the temple. Head priest Kotetsu Yamada says that he wants to dispel the old-fashioned and boring image of the temple to appeal in particular to young women, and so the temple has teamed up with Kyoto-born artist Ryoko Kimura to create scrolls of art depicting five famous historical and mythical figures -- bathing naked together.

sub1-137.jpg

sub14-14.jpg

The scrolls match up perfectly with Ryoko Kimura's specialty, which includes replacing the courtesans and other women in found in traditional Japanese art with handsome men, of erotic art.

The artwork features handsome anime-style depictions Uesugi Kenshin (a 16th century warlord), Musashibo Benkei (a brigand monk), Ryokan Taigu (a Zen master) Minamoto no Yoshitsune (a 12th century general) , and Shuten Doji (a drunken demon leader) naked, with deliberately placed flowers and towels covering their privates. All five figures have some historical relevance to the temple.

sub15-14.jpg

sub9-44.jpg

However, according to the Asahi Shimbun, while the artwork seems to have drawn in visitors, it's also stirred up controversy. Members of the city's board of education state that the temple did not file to receive permission to install the artwork, which is required when making changes to a cultural party. As such, the board has told the temple to remove the panel, and further stated that they were inappropriate for children.

Kokujoji Temple has responded firmly, saying that they intend to keep the artwork displayed, even if it means losing their status as a cultural property.

Source: PR Times

Read more stories from grape Japan.

-- Nebuta Matsuri Revellers Wowed by Traditional Lantern Tribute to Infamous Japanese Cat Treat

-- Do You Love Neon Genesis Evangelion Enough To Buy An A.T. Field Hose Reel?

-- Japanese Adult Goods Maker TENGA Opens Up Their First Vending Machines

© grape Japan

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Lifestyle

50 Best Beauty Salons in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Moving to Japan? Here are 10+ Tips to Help Women Prepare For Expat Life

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Leaving Japan: What You Need To Do

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Lifestyle

Tokyo American Club Now Has A Membership For Short-Term Expats

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

An Insider’s Guide To Hiking Mt. Jinba

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Lifestyle

Here’s What To Expect At Organic Lifestyle Expo 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Lifestyle

2019 Fireworks Festivals Across Japan

Savvy Tokyo