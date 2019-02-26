Newsletter Signup Register / Login
lifestyle

MORI LIVING Diary - Epilogue

By Kelly Wetherille
TOKYO

It is unbelievable to think that I began writing the MORI LIVING Diary nearly ten years ago. While that time seems to have passed quickly, looking back I realize all of the wonderful opportunities I have had through this platform. There are too many highlights to mention them all, but among them are getting to ride in a helicopter and see Tokyo Skytree from above, participating in guided tours of Mori Art Museum exhibits, getting a sneak peek of the Mori Digital Art Museum, doing a trial stay at Toranomon Hills Residence, joining in the festivities for Roppongi Art Night, and meeting many, many wonderful people along the way. But like all good things must eventually come to an end, the time has come to bid farewell to MORI LIVING Diary.

Diary_Kelly02.jpg

Entries to the MORI LIVING Diary often began with meetings in the Roppongi Hills office of MORI BUILDING where we would talk about upcoming events and topics, and discuss the best way to share them.

By writing the diary, I always felt that the "community" aspect - the connection between staff, residents, and other related parties - that makes MORI LIVING so unique and it is one that I really loved and wanted to share with you all through the diary.

Diary_Kelly03.jpg

Although this MORI LIVING Diary comes to the end, I look forward to continuing to follow Mori Building's many exciting projects around Tokyo. Among them, the next ones to watch are additions being made at Toranomon Hills area, including an additional commercial and office building and a new residential tower, which will open in 2021. Mori Building has been changing the shape of Tokyo's skyline for decades, and will continue doing so for years to come. While you may not read about the future changes on MORI LIVING Diary, I hope you can still keep an eye on their new upcoming projects in other way. Hope to see you all again soon!

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

As Reconstruction Progresses, 3.11 Survivors Find Hope in Telling Their Stories, Embracing the Past

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Lifestyle

How ‘The Vagina Monologues’ Came To Be In Japan … And Why The Play Is So Relevant Now

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

The Savvy Guide To The Best Hot Spring Towns On The Izu Peninsula

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Lifestyle

Been There, Learnt That: Coping With Our Aging Parents Overseas

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Men Share Their Best And Worst Valentine’s Stories From Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Lifestyle

10 Products From Japanese Stores To Help You Fight Hay Fever

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “We’re Dating, But He Won’t Let Me Call Him My ‘Boyfriend.’ Is Something Wrong?”

Savvy Tokyo