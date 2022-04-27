Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan Parade
Kazanami Yosakoi Dance Project performs during a news conference in New York on Wednesday. Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
lifestyle

New York City's first-ever Japanese heritage parade set for next month

1 Comment
By JENNIFER PELTZ
NEW YORK

People of Japanese descent are gearing up for their first-ever parade in New York City, taking their place among the lineup of groups that celebrate their heritage with marches through the United States' most populous city.

Set for May 14, the Japan Day parade comes amid activism following a wave of anti-Asian attacks during the coronavirus pandemic, and solidarity is part of the parade's message. But planning began well before the emergence of COVID-19.

Organizers initially aimed to coincide with the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, but the virus postponed their plans.

“That creates big momentum to make it better, to celebrate the recovery from the pandemic, as well as appreciation from the Japanese community to the city of New York," Ambassador Mikio Mori, the Japanese consul-general in New York, said at a press preview Wednesday.

The parade stands to boost visibility for the New York metropolitan area’s Japanese and Japanese American community. At roughly 56,000, the New York area has the nation's fourth-largest Japanese population, behind those of Honolulu, Los Angeles and San Francisco, according to a Pew Research Center analysis of Census Bureau data.

There has been a Japan Day festival in Central Park for some years, but organizers felt they could reach more people by bringing it onto the streets.

Counting more than 1,700 participants, the parade of dance troupes, music ensembles, martial arts groups and more is set to proceed along Manhattan's Central Park West, a boulevard also used in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Actor, author and activist George Takei will be the grand marshal.

Tak Furumoto, for one, is looking forward to it all.

Born in a California camp where people of Japanese descent were incarcerated during World War II, Furumoto grew up partly in Hiroshima — where his grandparents had survived the United States' atom bomb in 1945 — and partly in Los Angeles. He joined the U.S. Army, fought in Vietnam and dealt for years with post-traumatic stress disorder and the effects of exposure to the defoliant Agent Orange, he said.

“We have overcome so many difficulties ... to bridge the gap between Japan and the United States," said Furumoto, who now runs a real estate agency. The parade “brings out that us Asian Americans are a very vital and important part of New York.”

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Mr. Takei is the perfect choice for Grand Marshal.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Five Uniquely Japanese Events In A Child’s First Year

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Beyond Sakura: Exploring Japan’s Other Spring Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Spring Cleaning Lessons I Learned From My Japanese Mother-In-Law

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Best Winter Illuminations 2021-2022

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top Family-Friendly Hanami Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Convenient and Well-Stocked Tokyo Health Food Stores

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Turn Your Tokyo Apartment’s Bathroom Into a Place of Tranquillity

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

3 Lessons On Simplicity From Japanese Moms

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s Top 5 Shopping Districts

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

White Day: Payback For Your Valentine’s Investment

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

6 Tips For Cleaning Winter Garments

Savvy Tokyo