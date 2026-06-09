Order a cocktail, support a senior with Shinjuku Day Service Mojito at a handful of businesses

By Krista Rogers, SoraNews24

Senior citizens probably aren’t the first demographic that comes to mind when you think of Shinjuku’s Kabukicho neighborhood, which is much more commonly associated with younger crowds, nightlife, and bars. Yet, the area is home to a sizeable population of older folks who depend on facilities such as Shinjuku Day Service for lifestyle support and social activities.

“Day service” is a Japanese term that describes a place akin to a senior center where outpatient services are offered to senior citizens who are still capable of living independently but could use help with certain tasks or socialization activities. Shinjuku Day Service has recently partnered with Smappa! Group, which operates a large number of restaurants, bars, host clubs, and other entertainment facilities throughout Shinjuku, to bring a refreshingly new partnership to Kabukicho tables called the Shinjuku Day Service Mojito.

This initiative, which is one of the first of its kind in a major metropolitan area, connects farms, day service facilities, and restaurants/bars together in a community chain of compassion. Senior citizen volunteers grow mint plants organically using seedlings provided by Pipichan Farm in Ome, Tokyo Prefecture, which are then harvested and distributed to several Kabukicho restaurants, bars, and host clubs. Each of these participating locations has designed its own unique cocktail using the mint and is committed to sharing the story of its cultivation with customers.

The beauty of Shinjuku Day Service Mojito is that it creates a sense of purpose for many of the seniors so that they can feel their impact not only within their own community but in the larger Kabukicho community as well. Project organizers have commented that cultivating plants also has important physical and mental benefits for the seniors such as keeping their senses and cognitive abilities sharp. Best of all, involvement in the project is completely voluntary, participants can grow the herbs at their own pace, and they can be involved in other parts of the distribution process if they so choose.

▼ It’s fitting that mint means “virtue” or “warmth of emotions” in Japan’s language of flowers (hanakotoba).

If you’d like to support seniors by purchasing one or more of the collaborative mint cocktails, please see the list of participating businesses below.

Participating restaurants and bars (all located within Kabukicho)

● 人間レストラン (Ningen Restaurant)

● 麦ノ音 (Mugi no Oto)

● MISO SOUP

● BRIAN BAR

● red.

● 世阿弥 (Zeami)

● ありんす (Arinsu)

● デカメロン ギャルバー (Decameron Gyaru Bar)

● PEGASUS

● BAR CACCO

● クラブ春 (Club Haru)

Participating host clubs (all located within Kabukicho)

● APiTS

● AWAKE

● CURE

● SMAPPA! HANS AXEL VON FERSEN

● OPUST

Source, images: PR Times

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External Link

https://soranews24.com/2026/06/09/order-a-cocktail-support-a-senior-with-shinjuku-day-service-mojito-at-a-handful-of-businesses/

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