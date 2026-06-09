 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Image: PR Times
lifestyle

Order a cocktail, support a senior with Shinjuku Day Service Mojito at a handful of businesses

0 Comments
By Krista Rogers, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Senior citizens probably aren’t the first demographic that comes to mind when you think of Shinjuku’s Kabukicho neighborhood, which is much more commonly associated with younger crowds, nightlife, and bars. Yet, the area is home to a sizeable population of older folks who depend on facilities such as Shinjuku Day Service for lifestyle support and social activities.

“Day service” is a Japanese term that describes a place akin to a senior center where outpatient services are offered to senior citizens who are still capable of living independently but could use help with certain tasks or socialization activities. Shinjuku Day Service has recently partnered with Smappa! Group, which operates a large number of restaurants, bars, host clubs, and other entertainment facilities throughout Shinjuku, to bring a refreshingly new partnership to Kabukicho tables called the Shinjuku Day Service Mojito.

This initiative, which is one of the first of its kind in a major metropolitan area, connects farms, day service facilities, and restaurants/bars together in a community chain of compassion. Senior citizen volunteers grow mint plants organically using seedlings provided by Pipichan Farm in Ome, Tokyo Prefecture, which are then harvested and distributed to several Kabukicho restaurants, bars, and host clubs. Each of these participating locations has designed its own unique cocktail using the mint and is committed to sharing the story of its cultivation with customers.

screenshot-2026-06-09-at-13-15-20.png

The beauty of Shinjuku Day Service Mojito is that it creates a sense of purpose for many of the seniors so that they can feel their impact not only within their own community but in the larger Kabukicho community as well. Project organizers have commented that cultivating plants also has important physical and mental benefits for the seniors such as keeping their senses and cognitive abilities sharp. Best of all, involvement in the project is completely voluntary, participants can grow the herbs at their own pace, and they can be involved in other parts of the distribution process if they so choose.

▼ It’s fitting that mint means “virtue” or “warmth of emotions” in Japan’s language of flowers (hanakotoba).

screenshot-2026-06-09-at-13-15-32.png

If you’d like to support seniors by purchasing one or more of the collaborative mint cocktails, please see the list of participating businesses below.

Participating restaurants and bars (all located within Kabukicho)

人間レストラン (Ningen Restaurant)

麦ノ音 (Mugi no Oto)

MISO SOUP

BRIAN BAR

red.

世阿弥 (Zeami)

ありんす (Arinsu)

デカメロン ギャルバー (Decameron Gyaru Bar)

PEGASUS

● BAR CACCO

クラブ春 (Club Haru)

Participating host clubs (all located within Kabukicho)

APiTS

AWAKE

CURE

SMAPPA! HANS AXEL VON FERSEN

OPUST

Source, images: PR Times

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Combination host club/bookstore proposed for Tokyo’s liveliest nightlife neighborhood

-- Handsome host sushi bar opens in Tokyo with 14-year host veteran pressing the pieces

-- Japan’s new trading card game hit has pictures of real-life middle-aged men on every card【Video】

© SoraNews24

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

GaijinPot Celebrates: Japan Summer

Join us for an unforgettable evening of networking, aloha-inspired live music by SHEN and free flowing drinks and buffet at TWO ROOMS NIHOMBASHI. July 2 (Thurs), 7pm to 9:30pm.

Get your ticket now for a 50% Discount. Only 50 Early Bird Tickets Available.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day in Tokyo: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Nerima: The Tokyo Neighborhood You Probably Haven’t Heard Of

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Japan 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Nakano: A Nostalgic Corner of Tokyo Full of Character

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Hafu: “Foreign Passports This Way” and Other Everyday Moments in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

New Life Season in Japan: New Mattress, New Me

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Basic Japanese Etiquette Tips You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Kawasaki: A Guide To Japan’s Art-Filled Industrial City

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Same-Sex Partnership Oath System in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Yanesen: Tokyo’s Best Off-The-Beaten-Path Neighborhood

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

6 Wisteria Gardens In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Machida: All The Shopping Without The Crowds

Savvy Tokyo