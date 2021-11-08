Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: PR Times
lifestyle

Saitama Prefecture scores its first Pokemon manhole covers in Tokorozawa City

By Krista Rogers, SoraNews24
TOKYO

On November 5, Tokorozawa City, just north of the border from Tokyo and home to the real-life Totoro’s forest and Tokorozawa Sakura Town, became the first place in Saitama Prefecture to install Pokefuta manhole covers. The three unique designs featuring five Pokemon were revealed at a press conference presided by everybody’s favorite electric rodent Pikachu.

The three designs feature Dratini, Dragonair, and Dragonite, which comprise an evolutionary family of Generation I Dragon-type Pokémon. Two of the covers also feature Corviknight and Skarmory, two Flying-types, paired with natural scenery.

2-1.jpg

The common theme of transportation or flying in the designs is no coincidence, as Tokorozawa City is also home to the Tokorozawa Aviation Museum. This museum details Japan’s aviation history in its location on the site of Japan’s first airfield.

▼ The newly installed covers will also serve as Pokestops in the smartphone game Pokemon Go.

3-1.jpg

These three new additions bring the total number of Pokefuta in Japan up to 209 spread over 21 prefectures, which still leaves 26 remaining prefectures yet to receive their own. Along with the Tokyo and Kanagawa Prefecture covers, these new Saitama ones are bound to be particularly popular due to their centralized location in Japan.

Dragonite Pokefuta

Location: Saitama-ken, Tokorozawa-shi, Namiki 1-13

埼玉県所沢市並木1-13

Dratini ＆ Corviknight Pokefuta

Location: Saitama-ken, Tokorozawa-shi, Matsugo 143-3

埼玉県所沢市松郷143-3

Dragonair & Skarmory Pokefuta

Location: Saitama-ken, Tokorozawa-shi, Hiyoshi-cho 1

埼玉県所沢市日吉町1

Source, images: PR Times

