 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A general view of the Osaka Expo site from the Grand Ring Image: Nancy Tonnu
lifestyle

Take an inside look at Osaka Expo, with just six weeks to go

0 Comments
By Nancy Tonnu
TOKYO

As the Osaka Expo enters its final six weeks before closing on October 13, the global exhibition continues to draw strong interest among local and foreign visitors. On August 11, ticket sales surpassed the 18 million mark, exceeding the break-even point set by organizers and assuaging initial fears that the Expo would be a flop.

With 188 pavilions representing 152 participating countries, organizations and the private sector to choose from, however, even visitors with multi-day passes will be hard pressed to experience a fraction of the signature attractions, much less stop to ponder the Expo’s theme of “designing future society for our lives.”

Japan Today sent a team to the Expo and check out several of the most popular pavilions. The team had the opportunity to visit five national pavilions – Australia, France, Germany, Jordan and South Korea – and to speak with pavilion representatives about their approach to the theme and what they wanted people to take away after visiting their exhibit.

The Expo’s aim is to bring people together to create a better society and explore how to achieve a better future, but each pavilion takes a unique approach. Different national and cultural interpretations of the theme shaped the final exhibits, what visitors ultimately are meant to experience, and even the physical structure of the pavilions themselves.

jordan-pavilion---people-watching-video-in-sand-room.jpeg
People watch a video presentation in the Theatre of Civilisations sand room at the Jordan pavilion. You have to take your shoes off and get to walk through the sand. It's very nice and cool after coming in from the heat outside. Image: Nancy Tonnu

From South Korea’s technology-led exhibit to Germany’s laser focus on sustainability – down to ensuring that 90% of the materials used in the construction of the pavilion could be recycled – and Jordan’s nature- and culture-centered hall filled with purified sand imported from the Wadi Rum desert, each pavilion sought to present their country’s cultural highlights, break a few stereotypes and nudge visitors to see the world in a different way.

When Osaka Expo draws to a close, the Grand Ring surrounding the central area – which has been recognized by Guinness as the world’s largest wooden architectural structure – will be dismantled and recycled and the pavilions taken down, but there is still a chance to be a part of history and experience this once-in-a-lifetime event.

In this video highlight tour, see how sustainability, cultural experiences and art blend together at the Osaka Expo. Take a walk through the pavilions of South Korea, Australia, Jordan, France and Germany while learning about how and why the pavilions were constructed — directly from staff members, commissioners general and a pavilion director.

Chapters:

00:00 Korea Pavilion

00:36 Australia Pavilion

01:32 Jordan Pavilion

02:58 France Pavilion

05:10 Germany Pavilion

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including property buying procedures, financing options and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on September 9, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Ohikkoshi: Moving House With Kids in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Camping Spots In & Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Cleaning Products & Natural Alternatives For Every Room

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Things To Keep In Mind Before Marrying A Japanese Salaryman

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Jiko Bukken: Would You Live In A Stigmatized Property?

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Surprising Things You Can Rent in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

The Best Lingerie Stores With Bigger Bra Sizes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Mid-Season Fashion Trends To Watch in Tokyo 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Washing Machines & Dryers

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Mastering Long-Distance Love While Pursing My Dreams in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Less Crowded Beaches Near Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Baby Naming As An International Family in Japan

Savvy Tokyo