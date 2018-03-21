Newsletter Signup Register / Login
TELL Lifeline director Vickie Skorji at the TELL offices. Photo: Dermot Killoran
lifestyle

TELL Lifeline director says qualifications don't matter — it's human connections that help save lives

With an academic background in behavioral sciences and neuropsychology as well as a wealth of experience in patient care, Australia-born Vickie Skorji seems a perfect fit for her role as Lifeline director of TELL. But finding her way in Japan as a trailing spouse has not been altogether smooth sailing.

After facing challenges in her career head on, Skorji has used them to help her better understand and support those who contact the non-profit organization on its telephone and chat lines.

This month, which is Suicide Prevention Month in Japan, she shares with Savvy why the TELL Lifeline is so important, how we should think about mental health and what readers can do to help over the next few weeks and beyond.

What brought you to Japan?

Vicki Skorji: My husband. I thought I could continue my studies as I had only to finish some placements to complete a specialist qualification in neuropsychology but at that time (20 years ago) the field was in its infancy in Japan and it was next to impossible to do courses online.

Why did you get involved in TELL?

VS: I spent a long time in Australia trying to get that qualification, so when the inability to do the final placement and get a supervisor in Japan stopped me from finishing it, I fell into a bit of a hole. I spent my first few years doing the typical things that people do as a trailing spouse. We had kids, so I was on the PTA, and I did ikebana (flower arrangement) classes.

But it came to the point where I wanted to do something with the skills that I had. That’s when I volunteered on TELL’s Lifeline. I fell in love with what the volunteer community was doing, supporting people who were struggling. I was fortunate to be offered a position to run the training for the Lifeline and then I worked on TELL’s clinic for five years. I’ve now been running the Lifeline for the past few years.

I never planned to be in Japan this long and never planned to be in psychology — and here I am.

