COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
Temple University, Japan Campus Continuing Education –Tuition for all online courses reduced by 25%

Due to social distancing measures, TUJ Continuing Education is delivering over 60 personal and professional development courses online beginning the week of May 25.

Since its creation in 1996, TUJ’s Continuing Education program has become one of the primary providers of adult education opportunities in English to the Tokyo community. The program’s portfolio has grown to include courses in business, languages, professional training, IT and cultural studies.

For the summer, they have moved their entire semester schedule of courses online. Courses will continue to be live and interactive, to support real time learning and connections between instructors and peers, but will be delivered entirely remotely. This is a great opportunity to pick up a new skill from local Tokyo experts, regardless of where you are located.

In addition, the program is reducing tuition for all online courses by 25%. Education and skill development is more important than ever during economically challenging times, and the program is working to make its offerings as affordable and accessible as possible. On top of the reduced tuition, other discount opportunities may still apply.

The program also offers a number of multi-course Certificate Programs for those looking for more specialized study in areas such as accounting, translation, interior design, HR management, and so on. For those interested in a professional certificate from TUJ, being able to complete courses from home at reduced tuition may be an especially attractive proposition.

Classes begin the week of May 25, so there is only a small window of time left to apply.

View the full selection of summer courses at: www.tuj.ac.jp/cont-ed/courses.

Inquiries and requests for advising can be directed to contedinfo@tuj.temple.edu.

Temple University, Japan Campus (TUJ) is the oldest and largest foreign university in Japan. Founded in 1982, TUJ has developed into a nationally recognized institution offering an extensive range of educational programs. In addition to its core undergraduate program, TUJ offers graduate programs in lawbusiness, and education; an English-language preparation programcontinuing education courses; and corporate education classes.

Source: Temple University, Japan Campus

