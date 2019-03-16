The strange story of hay fever in Japan: Construction, conspiracy theories, climate change

No, this isn’t a message from aliens, but the result of a forestry experiment into the relationship between tree growth and planting density that began in 1973 in Miyazaki Prefecture. The trees with the most space, at the outermost circle, have grown to a height of 20 meters, while those in the crowded center reach only 15 meters, creating an image of a huge concave head of broccoli and proving that density does affect growth.

By Kirsty Kawano

The history of hay fever in Japan is intrinsically linked to the Cryptomeria japonica. But to lay all the blame on the Japanese cedar tree misses some interesting parts of a story of the fortunes of modern living.

Japanese people often refer to hay fever as the national illness, or kokuminbyo (国民病). About a quarter of the population is estimated to suffer from it. That compares to just 8 percent of adults in the U.S., where it is simply referred to as a pollen allergy.

It wasn’t always this way. Hay fever was first reported here in 1964, the year of the Tokyo Olympic Games, when the nation sought to showcase its recovery from World War II defeat. Large pollen volumes in 1976, and again in 1979, promptly boosted the number of hay fever sufferers, and, as we entered the 1980s, the ailment was affecting so many people that it was regarded as a social problem.

The curse of the Japanese cedar

Around 60 types of plants in Japan are recognized as causing hay fever, but by far the worst culprit – provoking symptoms such as sneezing, sore eyes, runny noses and more in a whopping 70 percent of sufferers – is the native cedar tree, or sugi (杉).

Despite its current role as the bad guy of Japanese hay fever, the cedar was a savior, of sorts, in post-WWII Japan when it was used to reforest mountains throughout the country that had been stripped bare by excessive logging during and after the war for use as fuel and lumber. Those treeless mountainsides had led to huge disasters and fatalities, particularly landslides, but the government-funded planting of the fast-growing cedars prevented any consequent large-scale damage.

Light, versatile, highly disease resistant, and due to its pencil-straight trunks, easy to process, cedar was also seen as the best choice for use as timber when demand for housing materials skyrocketed. In line with rapid growth in the Japanese economy following the government’s 10-year plan — a policy project launched in 1961 to boost the nominal national income — some natural diversified forest areas were also replanted with cedar.

As a result, even now, of the roughly 70 percent of the Japanese land mass that is covered in forest, around 40 percent is manmade according to the Japanese Forestry Agency. Artificially planted cedar forests make up 18 percent of the nation’s forests, while artificial native cypress trees, or hinoki (檜), make up around 10 percent. The unluckiest cedar hay fever sufferers also develop an allergy to cypress pollen, too.

