Newsletter Signup Register / Login
lifestyle

This disaster-preparedness app could save your life

0 Comments
By Alex Sturmey
TOKYO

I don’t like earthquakes. In fact, every time I feel one I begin to write my will. After I was recently rudely awoken by my house shaking, I took it upon myself to learn how best to prepare for an earthquake and found out about this new app called Pocket Shelter.

The multilingual app is quite literally a life-saver, designed to give users the best chance of survival in the event of a disaster. Even just by looking at the app’s key features, I was able to learn a lot about the actions I should take — instead of mulling over who should get my precious T-Point card in case I don’t make it.

Pocket Shelter incorporates four main tools that could help ensure your safety and survival should something serious occur. Here they are, outlined to the best of my newfound knowledge.

1. Informative warnings that let you know the type of disaster

Earthquakes are pretty noticeable. The ground shaking is often a sign. However, it’s prudent to know whether or not the shaking is from a rave next door or Mother Nature having a kick around with continental plates.

Pocket-Shelter-GaijinPot-Earthquake-warnings-581x1024.jpg

Most electronics in Japan give off a signal or warning when an earthquake is detected, but actually knowing what kind of earthquake it is can make all the difference.

With Pocket Shelter, different levels of alarms and vibrations occur for different intensities. The same goes for if it’s another type of threat, such as a tsunami or ballistic missile. The app ensures that you know what’s going on by sound alone. Plus, whenever one happens it displays a whole host of information related to the event (like epicenter locations and real time Twitter updates) so that you know more about what’s happening and why.

Not only does the sound these warnings emit give you a heads up, but the type of sound that is used is scientifically proven to kick-start a biological reaction that makes you act quickly, so there’s no trying to hit snooze and rollover on a disaster warning.

Click here to read more.

© GaijinPot

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Pocket Shelter App

Download now!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Lifestyle

5 Of Tokyo’s Best Zakkaten (Variety Shops) To Spice Up Your Life

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Coredo Muromachi: Combining Fine Traditions With A Modern Twist

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

‘Deepen The Dialogue’ Initiative Targets Japan’s Gender Inequality

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Of Tokyo’s Best Sakura-Themed Events And Specials For 2018

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Lifestyle

The Worst (And Best) White Days Ever: Women Share Their Stories

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Lifestyle

Women On The Road: Eating, Playing And Loving It All In Tottori

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Lifestyle

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon