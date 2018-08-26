Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo Disney Resort will give New Year’s Eve visitors chance to party for 26 straight hours

By Richard Simmonds, SoraNews24
TOKYO

Where, and how, will you spend New Year’s Eve? For those living in Japan, the evening can be a world apart from the Hogmanay festivities back home, with very few fireworks going off at the stroke of midnight, and the only rendition of Auld Lang Syne to be heard is the jingly kind played to inform customers that a shop is closing. There is one place where the party goes on throughout the night and the new year is rung in to the sound of fireworks, the Tokyo resort in Chiba that makes up two of Japan’s top three theme parks, and the New Year’s Eve Passport as the special ticket is known, will go on sale next month.

Visitors with the pass will be able to enter either Tokyo Disneyland or the neighboring Tokyo DisneySea from 8 p.m. on Dec 31, although the conditions state that visitors are only allowed to stay on site for a mere 26 hours of merrymaking, far longer than the usual 1-Day pass. Can we expect to see people falling asleep on rollercoasters, since they can manage it too easily on trains, and snoozing in their Disney-fied curries? For those who can resist the call of the Land of Nod, and the chill of the early hours of a January morning, the parks will be open for business as usual throughout the early hours with revellers able to see in the new year in style.

Unlike normal day passes that expire when the park closes, visitors will see the park by night, which will hopefully be a glorious whirlwind of lights and colors from dusk until dawn, and not just look like Universal Studios Japan’s zombie-infested Halloween horror nights as sleep-deprived attendees traipse the park emitting groans. Possibly best of all, instead of osechi dishes to eat, you can tuck into the park’s delicious themed snacks and fast food.

There will be two types of passes, which will go on sale on Sept 11: one for Tokyo Disneyland and one for Tokyo DisneySea. While visitors will only be able to spend the night at the one they plumped for, from 4 a.m. on New Year’s Day the pass will grant them access to both parks. The tickets can be used by children or adults, and will cost an average 9,700 yen per person. Those wanting to get their mitts on the passes will need to apply through the special website, where there will be three chances to purchase. If, as is highly likely, there are a large number of applicants, a lottery will be held to see who gets to go to the ball, with the third opportunity only open to those not drawn in the first or second lots.

Source: JIJI via Otakomu

