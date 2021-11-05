Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade returns after nearly two years

By Dale Roll, SoraNews24

Tokyo Disneyland fans, rejoice! One of the Tokyo Disney Resort’s most popular attractions has finally returned: the Tokyo Disneyland Electrical Parade Dream Lights.

This light-filled nighttime parade, which was suspended in February 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic, is back at Tokyo Disneyland after about one year and eight months. Though it used to be held at other Disney parks, Tokyo Disneyland is the only place where it regularly occurred before the pandemic, and now it’s back!

On October 29, Tokyo Disney Resort released an official promotional video called “Your Memories Begin Again” to announce the parade’s return.

The ad alone revives the magic we’ve all been missing these last two years! Once the park’s lights go out, Disney characters appear upon brightly lit floats. There’s a fairy godmother floating before blue lights, Goofy manning the engine car of a vibrant train, Alice in a teacup on top of a glowing Chesire Cat, Pete riding in the arms of his friendly green dragon, and Mickey and Minnie waving and blowing kisses from an enormous illuminated float.

The video also shows several different children pointing, smiling, and laughing, and coupled together with the familiar cheery parade music, it’s enough to get Disney fans ready to buy their tickets.

“I’m so happy my favorite parade is coming back. Thank you!”

“When I see it live I’ll be bawling my eyes out.”

“Welcome back, E-parade! I’m so happy. This is happiness.”

“The music alone makes me cry, so I can’t even watch it! I’ve loved this show since I was born.”

“I’ve been waiting! I’m going to cry when I see this in person.”

So many comments were filled with crying emojis and happy tears, it seems Japanese Disney fans have been waiting for this parade to make its comeback for a long time!

November 1 marked the triumphant return of the beloved parade, and since the parade has been back for a few days already, some fans have already been to take pictures.

Even better, the Tokyo Disney parks have extended their hours, so you have time enough to enjoy the parade before going home. Tokyo Disneyland will now be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Tokyo Disney Sea will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. (instead of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for both).

With extended hours and the parade back, now is an excellent time to visit Tokyo Disneyland and check out its newest fantasy areas themed on Beauty and the Beast and Baymax. Why not also book a stay at the new Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel, which opened earlier this year?

Source: YouTube/Tokyo Disney Resort Official

© SoraNews24