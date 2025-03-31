Tourists, locals enjoy 'ephemeral' Tokyo cherry blossoms

Tourists and Japanese locals marveled at Tokyo's cherry trees on Monday at the peak of the annual blossom season that traditionally represents fresh starts but also life's fleeting impermanence.
Crowds flocked to the city's top locations to take photos and hold picnics under the elegant dark branches bursting with pink and white flowers, known as sakura in Japanese.
"Honestly it feels pretty amazing to be here. It's honestly better than we expected. And it only comes around every once in a while and only for a short span of time," Christian Sioting, a tourist from the Philippines, told AFP. "It's an ephemeral experience and we're pretty happy that we got to be here and to witness it in full bloom too."
The Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) on Sunday declared the country's most common and popular somei yoshino variety of cherry tree in full bloom in Tokyo.
Although this year's blooming dates are around the average, the JMA says climate change and the urban heat-island effect are causing sakura to flower approximately 1.2 days earlier every 10 years.
"Seeing photos is another thing, but being here, (to) really see the sakura in your eyes... it's really amazing," said Ralf Ng from Hong Kong.
A weak yen is attracting more visitors than ever to Japan, with national tourism figures released in January showing a record of about 36.8 million arrivals last year.
Tokyo resident Kayoko Yoshihara, 69, organizes annual flower-viewing picnics with her friends, including one held last week as the cherry trees began to bloom.
"After enduring the cold winter, the cherry blossoms bloom and it makes you feel like you're motivated to head towards summer," she told AFP.
Nurse Nanami Kobayashi, 31, said the peak of the blossom season left her without words.
"When the trees are at full bloom, it's so beautiful that you just become speechless," she said.© 2025 AFP
WoodyLee
Beautiful, glad to see everyone having a good time with one of the best beauty displays by mother nature.
Japantime
This is the most popular changing of seasons event in the whole world. Even international tourists marvel at the once a year opportunity to see it. This is what makes Japan famous for having four distinct seasons every year.
factchecker
There are Sakura trees everywhere. No need to congregate in the same place.
Nunya Business
I learned a lot from this webpage: https://joyn.tokyo/lifestyle/things-to-do/hanami-japan/
Sanjinosebleed
Good times!
GuruMick
Yeah yeah...been there...done that...
WA4TKG
For approximately 72 hours, then it all dies until NEXT year.
Alcohol and tobacco companies love this time of year
grc
European and American tourists must be blown away, having never seen cherry blossom before.
finally rich
In fact, from the more than 190 places I have saved on my sakura map (Google Maps), around 4/5 are completely random little parks etc. I happen to drive by with views out of this world and 0 tourists.
You can't pay me enough to visit those super crowded parks in Tokyo around this season.
Gongendo tsutsumi is an exception though, the contrast between cherry blossoms and mustard fields is always breath taking no matter how many times you visit it!
diagonalslip
to judge from the downvotes, some people read that literally..... （⌒▽⌒）
TokyoLiving
Best blossoms of the world..