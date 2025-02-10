Why so many marriages in Japan are sexless – and what you can do about it

The Japan Family Planning Association reported in 2024 that roughly half of all marriages in Japan are sexless. Participants surveyed cited long work hours, childrearing and a sense that married sex is plain old mendokusai (bothersome) as reasons for giving up on getting busy. But does this trend hold true even in international relationships? And what can you do to bring back intimacy if the sex has stopped in your own marriage?
Sexless Marriages in Japan
A 2024 survey by the Japan Family Planning Association (JFA) found that nearly half of married individuals (48.3%) aged 16–49 reported being in sexless relationships — defined as having sex less than once a month. This is up from 31.9% in 2004, showing a steady decline in marital intimacy in Japan.
While 80% of Japanese men expressed interest in sex, 40% of women said they weren’t interested at all. The reasons for sexlessness also differed:
- For men, the top complaint (24%) was a disinterested partner.
- For women, 22.6% said sex was simply “too much hassle”—nearly double the percentage of men (12%) who felt the same.
A side-effect is infidelity. Modern-day cheating culture in Japan is complex, but tacit approval of discreet extramarital affairs is not uncommon. In other countries, adultery is often a death sentence for a marriage. In Japan, it may just be one more outlet that allows couples to hold a family together.
Why Don’t Japanese Women Want Sex?
Of course, every relationship is different, but there’s no denying that sexless marriages are a widespread issue in Japan. Many foreign men struggle to understand why their once-affectionate partners seem to shut down after marriage or kids. Is it a cultural difference? A biological factor? Or is it just an unfortunate side effect of modern life?
Work-Life (Or Lack Thereof) Balance
Japan’s brutal work culture doesn’t just affect salarymen—it’s exhausting for women, too. Many wives work full-time jobs, only to come home and take on the bulk of household chores as well. Research shows that Japanese men contribute less to housework than their counterparts in Western countries, leaving many wives feeling overworked and underappreciated. In fact, the OECD found that Japanese men do the lowest proportion of household chores of all nations surveyed.
So when bedtime rolls around, intimacy isn’t exactly a priority. If a woman is already exhausted, the idea of sex can feel like just another chore on the list.
Motherhood Changes Everything
If marriage slows down sex, having kids can bring it to a screeching halt. In Japan, young children often co-sleep with their parents for years, making privacy almost impossible. Add to that small apartments with thin walls, and finding time for intimacy becomes a logistical nightmare. Moreover, childcare is another area in which working Japanese women frequently do more than their fair share.
But it’s not just a space issue — it’s a mindset shift. Many Japanese couples stop seeing each other as romantic partners after kids enter the picture. Spouses start referring to each other as “otosan” (dad) and “okaasan” (mom), reinforcing the idea that their relationship has evolved into something purely parental. For many foreign husbands, this cultural shift can be a shock.
International Marriages and Sex in Japan
This can be a shock for foreigners starting a family in Japan. While most expect intimacy to take a hit with young children, they also assume it will return over time. But for many Japanese couples, once you become “mama” or “papa,” the romantic spark is gone for good — leaving some foreign spouses facing an unexpected and frustrating reality.
Yrral
Maybe they should try an exotic sex position
tamanegi
Chotto...You want JT readers to do something about sexless Japanese couples?
Vincent Ricci
Maybe these foreigners should try not to marry the first girl they meet just to get a visa and wait for the real true love of their life, even if she’s not Japanese.
Vanillasludge
As was explained to me quite pointedly 30 years ago, coming home half drunk and smelling like beer is not a turn on.
Jay
This will probably be one of the most downvoted posts I've ever written, but luckily this isn't a popularity contest - it's about saying what needs to be said.
One reason so many men (foreign included) complain about their sexless marriages in Japan is that they've completely let themselves go. The majority blokes I hear whining about their Japanese wives not wanting intimacy, are fat, out of shape, and generally unappealing. If you rarely or ever sleep with your wife/significant other and fit into this category, be completely honest with yourself: if you were a woman, would you want to sleep with you?
The unpopular but true fact of the matter is attraction is about maintaining physical and emotional desirability. Any bloke blaming their wives should hit the gym, eat better, and get your act together around the house. Confidence, physical presence, and effort go a long way in maintaining attraction, but too many blokes think marriage means they can just stop trying. Do better fellas!
BigP
Tell me about it!!
Meiyouwenti
Most wild animals die once they are past their reproductive age. Humans are animals too. Don’t expect passionate sex of your partner after you’ve had a child or two.