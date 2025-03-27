 Japan Today
Image: SoraNews24
new products

7-Eleven Japan’s new acai smoothie becomes a hit with customers

By Oona McGee, SoraNews24
TOKYO

7-Eleven surprised everyone recently by becoming the go-to spot for smoothies, which are sold in the freezer section and whipped up fresh by customers at the machine on the counter. The drinks have become so popular that the chain is really leaning into them, consistently bringing out new flavors that delight the masses, and its latest release is no different, with the Acai Banana Smoothie becoming a hit with customers.

After receiving positive feedback from test sales in 2021, the Acai Banana Smoothie is now being rolled out at 7-Elevens around the country, with extra nutritional benefits that give you half a day’s worth of recommended iron and a third of your daily fruit requirements in every cup.

With only 98 kilocalories in every serving, there’s a lot to love about this smoothie, but the main highlight is the taste. When you purchase it, the plastic cup contains ice cubes, with acai puree, yoghurt, bananas, blueberries and strawberries, so you can see exactly what goes into your smoothie before you blend it up.

Once blended, the freshness of the fruit sparkles on the palate, helped along with the milky tartness of the yoghurt, which provides a silky smooth mouthfeel. It’s rich yet refreshing, and a great way to quench your thirst while looking after your nutritional needs.

This is only a limited-time flavor, though, so if you’d like to get a taste of it, you’ll want to get in quick before it sells out. The Acai Banana Smoothie retails for 380 yen, and is available at stores with smoothie machines in Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba, and Saitama prefecture, Kinki, Chugoku, Shikoku, Kyushu, and Okinawa from April 1, and Hokkaido, Tohoku, Tochigi, Ibaraki, Gunma, Hokuriku, Koshinetsu and Tokai from April 8.

