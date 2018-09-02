Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The "Aquarium LED Lamp" realizes light similar to sunlight. Photo: KYOCERA
new products

Kyocera develops LED lamp for growing coral, waterweed in aquarium

0 Comments
By Norio Matsumoto
TOKYO

Kyocera Corp has released an LED lamp that realizes light similar to sunlight for aquariums. With the Aquarium LED Lamp, it becomes possible to artificially reproduce natural light environment suited for growing coral and waterweed in an aquarium. The price of the lamp is about ¥100,000.

As light sources for growing corals and waterweed in aquariums, metal halide lamps have been used. But they are being replaced with LED lamps because the production volume of metal halide lamps is expected to decrease and for the purpose of cutting electricity bills.

However, with the lights of conventional LED lamps, it is not possible to grow living organisms sensitive to light environment such as corals well. Conventional LED lamps use light source devices combining blue LEDs and yellow phosphors and, therefore, have a spectrum greatly different from that of sunlight.

Some LED lamps use multiple LED chips with different colors as light source devices to reproduce light similar to sunlight. However, it is difficult to evenly apply the light because multiple high-directivity light source devices with different colors need to be arranged.

This time, Kyocera developed the Ceraphic technology to produce light similar to sunlight with one light source device. The company realized it by combining purple LEDs and red, green and blue phosphors.

"We have commercialized a technology that realizes almost the same spectrum as that of sunlight with one light source device for the first time in the world," the company said.

It can reproduce not only sunlight on the Earth's surface but also sunlight in the sea.

© Nikkei Technology Online

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

6 Misconceptions about Teaching English at a Japanese University

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Chiba City

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

Anime and Manga

Tama

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Past & Present

Ladies & The Law: The 1968 Patricide Case That Paved The Road Toward Equality In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

5 Surprising Health Benefits Of Gazpacho

Savvy Tokyo

Diversity in the Classroom: 4 Ways to Keep English Lessons Inclusive

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain