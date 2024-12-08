 Japan Today
Image: Takara Tomy
new products

New version of Game of Life released

TOKYO

Hakuhodo and Takara Tomy have jointly developed a new version of the popular board game The Game of Life, called 100-Year Life Game.

The new version aims to allow players to experience a "happy 100-year life" and increase their ability to focus on happy events in life (happiness attention).

Unlike the usual Game of Life, in which players collect money to become billionaires, the 100-Year Life Game is won by the player who collects the most "well-being points" (welpo), which are a score representing happiness, by the goal of their 100th birthday.

On the squares for the 20th and 60th birthdays, players can choose one of 14 "value cards" that represent their values, such as a "health fanatic" who values ​​health and a "passionate worker" who puts success at work first. In subsequent games, the amount of welpo you can gain or lose will differ depending on the card you draw, even if you land on the same space.

The 100-Year Life Game costs 3,960 yen and is on sale at Takara Tomy's official shopping site, Takara Tomy Mall and other outlets.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

