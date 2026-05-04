Steam oven range has new automatic grill & soup function

Panasonic will release the NE-BS9E steam oven range on June 1, as part of its "Bistro" series. It features a double-sided grill function combining Panasonic's unique "High-Power Grilling Heater" and "Heat Grill Plate."

High-temperature ferrite placed on the bottom of the heat grill plate absorbs microwaves, generating up to 230 degrees Celsius. This allows for direct heat transfer to the food, similar to a frying pan, ensuring thorough cooking without the need to flip the food.

The new automatic grill & soup function controls three heat sources—heater, steam, and microwave—to simultaneously grill food on the upper rack while heating soup in a heat-resistant glass bowl placed at the bottom of the oven. This allows for the preparation of both a main dish and a soup in one go.

Furthermore, the automatic menus have been expanded to include "Automatic Grill," which heats according to the quantity of frozen or refrigerated ingredients simply by placing them in the grill, and "One-Bowl Menu," which simply requires placing ingredients in a heat-resistant glass bowl.

After cooking, the only things to wash are the heat grill plate and the bowl. The heat grill plate is coated with a non-stick fluorine coating, making it easy to clean. The absence of a grill rack also simplifies cleanup.

For convenience, it connects with the dedicated smartphone app "Kitchen Pocket," allowing users to expand their menu repertoire even after purchase.

Key specifications include a total capacity of 30L, a maximum microwave output of 1000W, an oven temperature control range of 70-300 degrees Celsius, and 187 recipes listed in the instruction manual.

The main unit dimensions are 494 (width) x 370 (height) x 435 (depth) mm. Weight is approximately 19.6 kg.

Available in off-white and black.

Price is 118,800 yen.

Source: Kakaku.com

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