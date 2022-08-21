A mint drink for summer

Whether you love or hate it, mint is a popular summer flavor in Japan especially when paired with chocolate. While no one knows exactly how this mint craze started, a few have thought to attribute this sensation to the choco mint Baskin Robbin ice cream flavor released in the early 1970s. The introduction of this new flavor spread like wildfire among teenagers, and the rest was history

For a limited time, Lipton is selling a mint milk tea flavor, which might just be what you need to get over the last weeks of summer heat. The eye-catching packaging comes in a bright blue color with images of mint leaves and mint ice cream placed on top of a glass of tea. Formulated with coconut oil to give an added richness, the drink is best enjoyed as a float with a scoop of chocolate ice cream.

Available until Aug 30 in convenience stores and supermarkets for 148.

Source: Lipton

