Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Lipton
new products

A mint drink for summer

0 Comments
TOKYO

Whether you love or hate it, mint is a popular summer flavor in Japan especially when paired with chocolate. While no one knows exactly how this mint craze started, a few have thought to attribute this sensation to the choco mint Baskin Robbin ice cream flavor released in the early 1970s. The introduction of this new flavor spread like wildfire among teenagers, and the rest was history

For a limited time, Lipton is selling a mint milk tea flavor, which might just be what you need to get over the last weeks of summer heat. The eye-catching packaging comes in a bright blue color with images of mint leaves and mint ice cream placed on top of a glass of tea. Formulated with coconut oil to give an added richness, the drink is best enjoyed as a float with a scoop of chocolate ice cream. 

Available until Aug 30 in convenience stores and supermarkets for 148.

Source: Lipton

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Peace in Hyogo: Forest Bathing and Therapy Roads in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 MORE Delicious Hokkaido Foods in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “Not So Serious”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Down the Well: The Real Ghost Story That Inspired ‘Ringu’

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 15-21

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Splash Into Summer with The Best Waterslides in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Shiso Therapy Roads

GaijinPot Travel

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Places to Visit in Japan When it’s Too Hot in Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Tokyo Cafes With Free WiFi

Savvy Tokyo

5 Jobs in Japan to Meet the Right People for August

GaijinPot Blog