Photo: Atex
Add this leg massager to your self-care routine

TOKYO

It’s normal to see a significant step count increase when you move to Japan. The vast network of train lines, buses and cycling culture can make driving a car feel unnecessary. In a survey by the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare in 2019, the average step count of a person over 20 in Japan was said to be 6,793 for men and 5,832 for women. While walking for some isn’t counted as exercise, the steps you take daily and the amount of time you spend standing can inevitably wear out your legs and feet over time. 

Taking proper care of your legs, ankles and feet can have lasting benefits. There are recovery slides that are made to reduce joint pain, improve circulation and provide good arch support. For something on the higher end, you can also look into investing in a leg massager. 

The Leg Massager Boots by Atex is a cordless massager that uses airbags to treat targeted areas. On sale from April 20, the massager has three modes to help your muscles unwind. From the “squeezing course” which applies pressure from the toes to the calves to the “soles course” and “calf course”, the device also comes with two temperature settings for ultimate relaxation. You can use it continuously for up to an hour and a half before bed while charging takes up to four hours per boot. 

Priced at ¥29,700, it will be available online at kakaku.com from April 20.

Source: Kakaku.com

