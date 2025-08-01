Add this portable cooler to your summer survival kit

Winters in Japan can be brutal, with some regions experiencing an average of 15 meters of snow each year. Portable warmers called kairo are often sold in convenience stores and pharmacies. By using a chemical reaction involving iron powder, it can provide comfort that lasts the whole day.

Kairo come in several types: some you can keep in your pocket, others you stick on your clothes and some that even go into shoes. Inspired by kairo, the reusable Ice Kairo from Life on Products offers a similar solution for hot and humid weather.

The Ice Kairo is a rechargeable, compact device designed to offer instant cooling relief. Just turn it on and apply it to areas prone to sweating. Add it to your summer survival kit alongside your UV umbrella, hand fan and cooling wipes. Whether commuting or spending a day outdoors this summer, the device offers a refreshing break from the heat. Come winter, the device also comes with a heating mode to keep you warm and toasty. This dual functionality makes it a sustainable, year-round staple.

Available for ¥3,278 from the official Life on Products online store.

